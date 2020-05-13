Trimble ManhattanONE Cloud Software Suite Provides Greater Control and Visibility of Real Estate Portfolios and Financials

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today its next-generation Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) with the launch of ManhattanONE™ software suite. Built for the cloud, ManhattanONE is a comprehensive solution for centralizing key real estate functions and data analyses essential for optimizing real estate performance, improving decision-making and enhancing the employee experience.

ManhattanONE provides simple and flexible access to all the software suite modules—from comprehensive financial management, including accounting, lease and FASB/IASB compliance to space, room booking, projects, maintenance and sustainability—so organizations can manage the features and functionality they need as their real estate requirements evolve. Unlike point products that only solve one specific business problem, ManhattanONE gives corporate real estate, facility management and senior finance professionals the convenience and power of a complete, integrated software suite to streamline end-to-end real estate management.

"Today, organizations are under pressure to respond to a constantly evolving landscape of workplace change and performance cost analysis, following the unprecedented challenges COVID-19 has created," said Suresh Sundaram, general manager of Trimble Real Estate. "With ManhattanONE, we're making it easier to address industry challenges by replacing the need to manage disparate real estate systems with a single, scalable solution. ManhattanONE centralizes portfolio, building, workplace and finance lease information to help organizations monitor and benchmark key real estate data and drive evidence-based decision-making. As a complete solution, ManhattanONE fulfills the strategic requirements of a future-proof application landscape with seamless access to the latest system developments as we continue to expand and extend the solution."

Deloitte, among other collaborators in Trimble's Real Estate Global Alliance Program, will work with Trimble on the ManhattanONE launch to bring the new capabilities to clients, leveraging Deloitte's significant experience with the deployment of real estate technology platforms.

"Using the right tools are an important part of a company's ability to respond, recover and thrive in today's environment," said Francisco J. Acoba, managing director for Real Estate Transformation and Technology, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We are thrilled to team with Trimble to help companies who are looking for a solution to optimize their real estate portfolios and leverage the technology to enable their return-to-the-office initiatives."

"As a global architecture and interiors firm, HOK is aware of the worldwide challenge companies are having with how to move back into the workplace post COVID-19," said Cheryl Jefferies, senior principal at HOK. "We believe that having and using the right software is essential in managing physical distancing and space allocations. As a member of Trimble Real Estate's Global Alliance Program, we are looking forward to introducing Trimble's new ManhattanONE to customers and combining the solution with HOK's leading space management services to help organizations through this difficult time."

ManhattanONE is deployed via a continuously monitored SOC 1 and ISO 27001 certified cloud platform, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This gives customers a modern IWMS without the constraints of building and maintaining their own underlying infrastructure as well as the financial benefits of eliminating the need to buy and maintain hardware.

ManhattanONE is available now. To learn more, visit: realestate.trimble.com/products/manhattan.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace—delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at: www.deloitte.com.

About HOK

HOK is a global design, architecture, engineering and planning firm with 1,800 employees collaborating across a network of 24 offices on three continents. HOK designs buildings and spaces that respond to the needs of people and the environment. The firm's designers are rooted in technical excellence, driven by imagination and focused on a solitary goal: to deliver solutions that inspire clients and communities. To learn more, visit: www.hok.com.

About Trimble Real Estate and Workplace Solutions

Trimble provides enterprise-scale cloud-based reporting and analytics to help customers better plan, manage and optimize real estate portfolios, buildings and workplaces. With integrated software solutions for comprehensive financial management, including accounting, lease and FASB/IASB compliance; space management, projects, maintenance and sustainability, Trimble's complete suite of specialized tools enable customers to improve real estate performance, space utilization and employee experience. To learn more about Trimble solutions for real estate and workplaces, go to: realestate.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

