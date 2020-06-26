Trimble Opens Registration for a Virtual Edition of its Annual in.sight user conference + expo

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that registration is now open for its 2020 in.sight user conference + expo, which will be held as a virtual event Aug. 24-26, 2020.

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers, partners and employees. As we have closely monitored the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to hold in.sight online in 2020," said James Langley, senior vice president of Trimble Transportation. "One of the things that COVID-19 has demonstrated is how important it is for the industry to work together. This year's virtual event is designed to facilitate that collaboration, with educational and networking opportunities that uncover new ways to improve every part of the supply chain."

To support that sentiment, the theme for this year's in.sight is "We Are One" and the three-day event will be open to all transportation suppliers and technology vendors, including integration partners and providers of competing solutions. This inclusive approach underscores the purpose of facilitating an environment where users from across the supply chain can share ideas and discover new ways to increase performance and efficiency.

"Our customers are waking up to an increasingly connected supply chain, and they need us to support their technology choices. The end game is pretty simple: provide greater value to the customer by being more open," said Langley. "Attendees can take part in in.sight and connect not just with us, but also with many of their other vendors, partners and peers. That's what collaboration is all about—to tackle the supply chain's biggest challenges, together."

This year's agenda features three days of educational sessions, engaging speakers, networking events and other opportunities to share ideas and work together to make transportation more connected and efficient. The comprehensive sponsorships and exhibitor options have been reimagined for a virtual environment, so new and returning suppliers and vendors are encouraged to check out the range of new options available this year.

For more information on registering for this year's event as well as exhibitor and sponsor opportunities, visit: www.insightuserconference.com .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of ALK, PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

