Trimble Recognized as a Leader in Integrated Workplace Management Systems by Independent Research Firm

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that its Manhattan software solution has been named a leader in the 2019 Green Quadrant Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) report by independent global research firm Verdantix.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant report for IWMS delivers a detailed, fact-based comparison providing an independent benchmark of IWMS vendors. The study's findings are based on a 165-point questionnaire, live product demonstrations and a survey of global customers.

Trimble's Manhattan software received a top score of 3.0/3.0 for real estate, leasing and portfolio management; and was recognized as a leader in business intelligence and its ability to centralize and report on lease, capital project, space metric, maintenance and sustainability data.

"We strive to meet the evolving expectations for corporate real estate and finance professionals to manage increasingly complex real estate portfolios, dynamic workforce changes and new lease accounting requirements," said Craig Gillespie, business area director at Trimble's Real Estate and Workplace Solutions. "The Verdantix report is a reflection of our efforts to provide the insight across the real estate lifecycle that enables our customers to identify cost savings, maximize performance and make smart decisions driven by data."

Trimble's Manhattan software earned high scores across all five core applications of IWMS including lease management, capital project management and space management as well as market-leading scores for platform core capabilities and internationalization. The report also highlighted Trimble's proven ability to help firms adopt new accounting rules set out by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

About Trimble Buildings

Trimble Buildings provides the widest breadth of technology solutions for optimizing building design and construction projects, streamlining workplace operations and managing real estate portfolios. Trimble solutions are tailored for each phase of the building lifecycle—from the initial survey to design, construction and operation—and enable stakeholders such as architects, engineers, contractors, building managers and property owners to gain agility and insight. Trimble's broad portfolio of building construction solutions support the Constructible Process, Trimble's innovative approach to empowering disparate teams across the construction lifecycle with actionable data that improves productivity and reduces waste. For more information visit: buildings.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

