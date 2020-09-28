Trimble Releases WorksOS to Deliver Real-Time Jobsite Progress to Plan

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) announced today the availability of Trimble® WorksOS, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution previewed at ConExpo in March 2020. WorksOS seamlessly integrates design data from the office with machine control data from Trimble to deliver real-time progress and productivity updates for the entire jobsite.

Better field data enables construction project managers to monitor live compaction and volume metrics during the earthworks process to easily track work completed and work remaining on jobsites, measure progress versus the site design using productivity data and see data by location and machine.

"Construction projects are becoming increasingly complex and companies are struggling to obtain actionable and timely data back from the field. This data disconnect leads to reduced productivity and unmanaged costs," said Patrick Stevenson, general manager, civil construction software, Trimble. "Trimble WorksOS provides them with real-time field data so they can maximize overall project efficiency and accurately predict if the job will finish on time and on budget."

Connecting Civil Construction

Now with WorksOS, site supervisors and project managers can log into a single application to view real-time visibility of cut, fill, volume and compaction data, helping maximize jobsite productivity. They no longer have to jump between multiple systems to keep track of daily production quantities, labor/equipment hours and equipment maintenance schedules.

Trimble WorksOS is available now through Trimble's SITECH distribution channel. For more information, visit: constructionsoftware.trimble.com/worksos.

