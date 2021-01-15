Trimble Set to Join S&P 500; YETI Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hilltop Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Jan 15, 2021, 18:39 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Trimble Inc. (NASD:TRMB) will replace Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) will replace Trimble in the S&P MidCap 400, and Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will replace YETI Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 21. S&P 500/100 constituent ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) acquired Concho Resources in a deal completed today.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
January 21, 2021
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Trimble
|
TRMB
|
Information Technology
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Concho Resources
|
CXO
|
Energy
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
YETI Holdings
|
YETI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Trimble
|
TRMB
|
Information Technology
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Hilltop Holdings
|
HTH
|
Financials
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
YETI Holdings
|
YETI
|
Consumer Discretionary
