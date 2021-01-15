Trimble Set to Join S&P 500; YETI Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hilltop Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Trimble Inc. (NASD:TRMB) will replace Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) will replace Trimble in the S&P MidCap 400, and Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will replace YETI Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 21. S&P 500/100 constituent ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) acquired Concho Resources in a deal completed today.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector January 21, 2021 S&P 500 Addition Trimble TRMB Information Technology

S&P 500 Deletion Concho Resources CXO Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Addition YETI Holdings YETI Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Trimble TRMB Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Hilltop Holdings HTH Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion YETI Holdings YETI Consumer Discretionary

