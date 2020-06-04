Trimble Takes Digital Water Solutions Global

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the global launch of its digital water and wastewater solutions, including its Telog® IoT remote monitoring hardware, sensors and analytics software solutions. This geographic expansion enables water organizations around the globe to benefit from a platform of hardware and software that can be used to wirelessly monitor, analyze and maintain water, wastewater and stormwater networks.

Trimble's range of advanced digital water solutions are used by thousands of water, wastewater and stormwater management utilities and private contractors throughout North America. The solutions help utilities improve drinking water quality, lower water loss and leakage, reduce wastewater and stormwater overflows and spills, and enhance regulatory compliance. By growing its network of business partners and resellers, Trimble is expanding its reach to provide international sales and support backed by Trimble's team of water experts.

Trimble Unity™ software and Trimble's Telog family of IoT remote monitoring hardware provide water organizations with a single modern digital platform for proactive wireless monitoring, asset and work management. The solutions enable utilities to enhance asset performance by putting real-time information at the center of utility operations, improving efficiency and safety through actionable intelligence. Applications for the Trimble digital water solutions include Non-Revenue Water (NRW), sewer flow and level management, water quality and resource monitoring.

"Water and wastewater utilities throughout the world are faced with the challenge of reducing water losses and the environmental impacts associated with aging, failing infrastructure," said Alain Samaha, vice president and general manager of Trimble Utilities and Public Administration. "Expanding our geographic footprint to offer our digital water solutions globally will enable more utilities to leverage Trimble's proven technology to gain deeper insights and help solve their asset management and operations challenges."

Availability

Trimble's digital water solutions are available now through Trimble Water and Trimble Water Authorized Business Partners. For information on Trimble Unity software, visit: www.trimblewater.com/trimble-unity . For information on the Trimble Telog family of IoT Remote Monitoring solutions, visit: www.trimblewater.com/bysolutionarea#iot . For full information on product availability and where to buy, contact Trimble Water at: www.trimblewater.com/contact-us .

About Trimble's Water Division

Trimble's Water Division focuses on solving key challenges that water, wastewater and stormwater utilities face as their infrastructure ages; droughts, flooding and other environmental issues increase; and customer needs grow. Trimble's solutions combine advanced positioning devices, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and communication technologies with enterprise, mobile and cloud software and analytics to provide utilities with a digital view and analysis of their networks. The solutions enable utilities to assess, monitor, inspect and manage their network in real-time—saving costs, reducing water loss, enhancing asset performance while improving regulatory compliance and customer service. For more information about Trimble's Water solutions, visit: www.TrimbleWater.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

https://www.trimble.com

