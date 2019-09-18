Trimble to Host its 2020 in.sight user conference + expo in Orlando

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that its 2020 in.sight user conference + expo will be held in Orlando, Florida. Next year's event will take place on August 23-26 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.

Now in its fourth year, in.sight is one of the largest technology conferences in the transportation industry, bringing service providers and fleet operations professionals together for more than three days of educational, networking and engagement opportunities.

"Each year, in.sight provides our customers and other industry professionals with an unparalleled opportunity to interact and share best practices on leveraging technology to make transportation safer and more efficient," said James Langley, senior vice president of Trimble's Transportation Sector. "We look forward to hosting our event in Orlando in 2020 and continuing to provide a forum for these important discussions."

From notable speakers and networking opportunities to hands-on experiences with new technology solutions, in.sight offers attendees valuable content to help them reach new levels of performance and safety. The 2020 event will build on this commitment, featuring hundreds of educational sessions, notable speakers, customer awards and extensive networking opportunities.

The 2019 in.sight user conference + expo is taking place from September 15-18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Hosted by Trimble, the three-day event features the leading companies from the transportation and logistics industries who will showcase the latest technologies. For more information on both the 2019 and 2020 events, please visit: www.insightuserconference.com .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

