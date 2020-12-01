Trimble to Support Team Rubicon for Disaster Relief and Recovery

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today it is partnering with Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that mobilizes military veterans alongside first responders and community members to help communities prepare, respond and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. As part of this support, on the recommendation of Trimble Foundation—a donor-advised fund—a grant was made to Team Rubicon for its Ready Reserve Fund.

Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams, free of charge, to communities affected by disasters. The Ready Reserve Fund enables Team Rubicon to train, engage and deploy volunteers into impacted areas. The fund allows its volunteers to support underserved communities affected by low-attention disasters, or disasters that devastate local communities but do not receive widespread media attention and therefore minimal financial support (private, non-profit and/or government). Last year, 82 of their 101 operations were in response to low-attention disasters. In 2020, Team Rubicon has already launched 370 operations. They delivered 43 disaster responses (of which 35 were low-attention disasters) while the remaining 327 were COVID-19 operations.

In addition, the Ready Reserve Fund enables Team Rubicon to continue serving disaster-impacted communities by offering long-term recovery services and rebuilding programs, such as its Houston Rebuild Program. Team Rubicon also uses its Ready Reserve Fund to train and engage its 130,000 plus volunteers, known as Greyshirts, year-round, ensuring well-prepared teams are ready to respond at any moment with safe and efficient operations.

"In a year of historic hurricanes that became low-attention disasters before making landfall and a pandemic that put additional stress on underserved populations, Team Rubicon is more committed than ever to meet the needs of communities across the country," said Art delaCruz, president and COO of Team Rubicon. "With Trimble joining us as a strategic partner, their investment to train and equip our Greyshirts ensures they are ready to help in the disasters that are certain to come our way. They are fueling our operations."

"On Giving Tuesday, we are excited to announce that Trimble is partnering with Team Rubicon in its mission of engaging veterans in disaster relief," said Albert Momo, chair of the Trimble Foundation Fund Advisors. "Disaster relief and recovery is one of the primary focus areas of the Trimble Foundation Fund and Team Rubicon is an ideal organization that aligns with our mission to help communities affected by disasters."

Trimble Foundation Fund supports disaster relief and recovery efforts as one of its primary focus areas. Trimble has a long history of donating money, time and product to assist with recovery from major disasters. Trimble solutions are applicable to both recovery and rebuilding efforts—from data collection to infrastructure rebuilding, transportation management and agricultural needs. Through the work of the Foundation, Trimble is committed to having a positive and meaningful impact on its communities, especially during times of special need and in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes and wildfires that affect people in the markets that Trimble serves.

Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to over 137,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 790 operations both domestically and internationally. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has not only pivoted to be able to continue to deliver disaster response and rebuild services in core mission areas but has also expanded their scope of missions to meet community needs brought about by COVID. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

Trimble Foundation is a donor-advised fund that focuses its charitable giving on the dual missions of supporting natural disaster relief and recovery and promoting female education and empowerment in the developing world. The Trimble Foundation was established as part of Trimble's Responsible Corporate Citizenship (RCC) program. For more information, visit: www.trimble.com/RCC .

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

