Trimble's New Display and Guidance Controller Deliver Innovative Technology to Farmers New to Precision Agriculture

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the new GFX-350™ display and NAV-500™ guidance controller. These powerful solutions provide a cost-effective option for farmers seeking to adopt the latest precision agriculture technology for their daily operations.

Continuing a tradition of Android-based high-definition touchscreen displays, the GFX-350 display is a cost-effective way to introduce auto-steering and application control to the farm. The 7-inch (18-centimeter) screen is easy to read and can be used to control most field operations with just a few taps. The display is compatible with both the new NAV-500 and the NAV-900 guidance controllers, satisfying different user accuracy needs. The simple and intuitive Precision-IQ™ operating system speeds up field work and makes equipment configuration a breeze. Once vehicles, fields, implements and materials are set up during the first use, they are saved and can be re-used with a couple of clicks.

In addition, the GFX-350 display is fully ISOBUS compatible, offering plug-and-play capability for ISO-enabled implements with native task controller and universal terminal functionality. The display also features onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity, allowing seamless sharing of data between the office and the field via optional Trimble® Connected Farm® solutions. General record keeping and proof of placement reporting has never been easier.

The NAV-500 guidance controller features a low-profile rugged housing capable of receiving signals from five different GNSS satellite constellations—GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and QZSS. This precision solution offers sub-meter repeatable accuracy and full-farm coverage ideal for tillage, broad-acre seeding, spraying and harvest operations. By using Trimble's ViewPoint RTX™ satellite-delivered correction service with the NAV-500, operators can consistently achieve 15 centimeter pass-to-pass accuracy. Paired with either the new GFX-350 display or larger 10-inch (25.4-centimeter) GFX-750™ display, the NAV-500 can provide roll-corrected manual guidance or can automatically control steering with the EZ-Steer® assisted steering system and EZ-Pilot® Pro steering system.

"Connectivity and interoperability are very important to the future of agriculture and Trimble has made these features a cornerstone of our product portfolio," said Abe Hughes, general manager of Trimble's Agriculture Division. "Customers can select from a range of hardware and software options to meet their specific needs and budget. And the true beauty of this flexible product integration is that it can grow with the farmer's operation. Upgrades can be as simple as moving to a higher precision correction signal or using existing mounts to install a larger and more capable receiver or display. Ease of installation and operation are key with the GFX-350, which can reduce barriers to entry for farmers new to precision agriculture."

The GFX-350 display and NAV-500 guidance controller are designed for clean and simple installation that can typically be completed in half a day, getting farming equipment back in the field faster. The display uses a quick release RAM mount for easy transfer between vehicles, and typically requires only two cables to be attached, reducing clutter in the cab.

Trimble's GFX-350 display and NAV-500 guidance controller are expected to be available for order in the fourth quarter 2019 from the Trimble dealer and Vantage™ distribution networks.

About Trimble's Agriculture Division

Trimble's Agriculture Division provides solutions that solve complex technology challenges across the entire agricultural landscape. The solutions enable farmers and advisors to allocate scarce resources to produce a safe, reliable food supply in a profitable and environmentally sustainable manner. Covering all seasons, crops, terrains and farm sizes, Trimble solutions can be used on most equipment on the farm, regardless of manufacturer and production year. The acquisition of Müller-Elektronik, a German company specializing in implement control and precision farming solutions, extends Trimble's precision agriculture capabilities from the vehicle to the implement. To enable better decision making, Trimble offers technology integration that allows farmers to collect, share, and manage information across their farms, while providing improved operating efficiencies in the agricultural value chain. Trimble solutions include guidance and steering; grade control, water management; flow and application control; harvest solutions; desktop and cloud-based data management; and correction services—all integrated and part of the Trimble Connected Farm solution. For more information on Trimble Agriculture, visit: agriculture.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

