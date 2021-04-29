Trimona To Use A2A2 Tested Milk Exclusively

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimona Foods Inc, maker of the Trimona Bulgarian Yogurt brand, announced a few weeks ago the transition to A2A2 tested milk for its entire line of yogurt products. A2A2 is the original milk protein, which existed before the advent of modern agriculture. A1 milk carries a mutated protein called A1 beta-casein. Research has shown that many people have difficulty digesting milk that contains A1 beta-casein. What's more, milk containing the A1 protein has been linked to a wide variety of diseases, including autoimmune conditions, heart disease and various neurological disorders.

A2A2 tested milk, on the other hand, does not have these adverse effects. In fact, consuming organic, cultured dairy products, like our A2A2 tested Bulgarian Yogurt, not only provides much needed fat-soluble vitamins, good fats, proteins, and enzymes, but also supplies beneficial probiotics for your immune system and digestive tract.

"We had been looking to make this change for a while and are delighted to be able to partner with our family farms to bring A2A2 tested milk to consumers," said Atanas Valev, Trimona Foods' founder and Chief Yogurt Officer. "We feel A2A2 is a game changer in the dairy industry but underrepresented in the Yogurt category. What is more, many consumers who have stayed away from dairy can now enjoy it," said Valev.

Trimona Yogurt products are keto-friendly and made with A2A2 grass and herb-fed, organic milk and ingredients. They are available at retail locations across the US including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Giant Supermarkets, Hannaford Bros, Wegmans, Shoprite, Gelson's, Mariano's, Bristol Farms, and many others

