Trina Solar breaks world record yet again by setting i-TOPCon cell efficiency at 25.5%

CHANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, the leading global PV and smart energy total solutions provider, has announced that its 210×210mm i-TOPCon cell has achieved maximum efficiency of 25.5%, setting a world record for the 23rd time.

The result was certified by the National Institute of Metrology of China, the preeminent metrology scientific research center and national legal metrology technical institution.

At the company's State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology, Trina Solar researchers solved technical problems related to selective boron emitter, large-area tunneling silicon oxide and doped polysilicon preparation, and high-efficiency hydrogen passivation. By using mass production cell equipment, they brought the maximum efficiency of large 210mm N-type monocrystalline cells to 25.5%. This new efficiency, the result of the company's continuing innovation and research efforts, demonstrates once again Trina Solar's prowess in cell 210×210mm i-TOPCon cell technology.

"We are extremely proud of these latest achievements," said Dr Chen Yifeng, head of the company's high efficiency cell and module R&D center, "Trina Solar is thoroughly committed to cutting-edge research and development and has been a pioneer in technological production and manufacturing, helping it to maintain its leading position with its efficient products."

The achievements have been vital as the company has pressed on with its 210mm N-type i-TOPCon high efficiency cell project, and paves the way for follow-up development in the high-end market.

Trina Solar's achievements have been widely welcomed in the industry, including by authorities and renowned institutions. In February Trina Solar was named by Reuters Events as one of the top 100 innovators in Global Energy Transition 2022. The company was the only listed company in China in the list and among only a few others in the Asia and Pacific region to figure on it.

Over the years Trina Solar has applied for 2,200 patents, making it an industry leader in this respect. It has played a key role in 107 industry standards and published 96 standards, making a tremendous contribution to advances in the photovoltaic technology.

