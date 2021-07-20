Trina Solar publishes the 210 Vertex white Paper 2.0, setting the benchmark for high-power modules in the PV industry

CHANGZHOU, China, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20, 2021, the leading global PV and smart energy total solutions provider Trina Solar published worldwide the 210 Vertex White Paper 2.0 globally, aiming to comprehensively present the value of the 210 ultra-high power to the industry.

The 210 ultra-high power modules have gained significant breakthrough in production capacity, performance and adoption by customers since the 210 Vertex White Paper 1.0 was published last year. White Paper 2.0 focuses on illustrating ultra-high power modules' multiple aspects of innovation and full reliability. It sets a new benchmark and further advances the technology of the photovoltaic industry.

Innovation 1: 210 leads in diverse layout design for all kinds of application

Traditional modules adopt the layout design of 6*10 or 6*12, while 210 Vertex modules introduce a various layout design of 5*8, 5*10, 5*11, 6*10, and 6*11, etc., based on the feature of 210mm silicon wafers. On one hand, these designs can match the half-cut or 1/3-cut cell technology to provide different application solutions for customers. On the other hand, these layouts are designed to balance the electrical performances of the modules, to optimize area, weight and other properties, and to improve installation compatibility. This can also eliminate additional costs and avoid the supply limitations of key materials. Under all kinds of application scenarios, 210 Vertex modules are 40-90W above the average industry level, creating more value for customers.

Innovation 2: Modules of high-string power are designed upon system logic to boost system value

The core factor in reducing BOS costs is increasing string power. From cells and modules to strings, arrays and the entire PV power plant, the string is a basic circuit unit of a PV system. String power can be significantly increased based on the design of low voltage and high current. Under the same volume of installation, the higher the string power, the fewer strings are needed, so BOS costs fall. In conjunction with lower BOS costs, the cost of trackers, pile foundations, cables and labor for the downstream also falls. The string power of 600W+ modules is 41% greater than that of other modules in the industry, and BOS cost savings can be as high as 4 to 6%, thus providing a significant overall advantage for further reducing LCOE.

The 600W+ ultra-high power modules are specially designed for large-scale power plants, and by thinking entirely from the perspective of system application, they improve string power, reducing the BOS cost.

Innovation 3: Innovative vertically portrait packaging solution, loading power increases by 12%

Since the 210 Vertex modules have been adopted worldwide, logistics costs, safety of transportation and convenience of operation come into play. For 600W+ series products, Trina Solar changed packaging methods to vertical portrait, so that the width of the modules is no longer limited by the height of the container. This packaging method can make maximum use of the internal capacity of the container. Loading power is 12% higher than with more orthodox methods, resulting in an 11% cut in transport costs. Factory packaging is completed by automatic equipment to ensure safety and efficiency, and when the modules pallets are transported, they are closely arranged inside the container to avoid shaking. Finally, stable and reliable transfer is achieved at the project site to ensure safe delivery to customers.

In addition, 210 modules have eight technological innovations, including low-voltage design, high-density interconnection and auxiliary tools. 210 modules provide a full reliability guarantee because the products are also fully verified in terms of dynamic mechanical load, hot spot, operating temperature and so on. You may refer to the details in the White Paper.

https://pages.trinasolar.com/210VertexWhitepaper2.0.html

The value of 210 technology lies in building a technical platform

210 is not merely an innovative product technologically, but also provides greater value because it establishes a highly innovative product technology platform. With this platform, through the synergy of upstream and downstream innovation and R&D, Trina Solar has solved the problems of product reliability, raw material supply guarantee and systematic compatibility and has achieved consistent product optimization and speedy industrialization. The platform provides more feasibility in photovoltaic module design and solutions for customers with great potential.

As a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, Trina Solar, adhering to the mission of "Solar energy for all", is committed to consistent innovation to create more value and calls on the entire industry to promote the establishment of an innovation mechanism and innovation eco-system to build a new world with clean energy.

