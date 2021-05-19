Trinchero Family Estates Adds To Fine Wine Portfolio With Ceretto

ST. HELENA, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) today announced that Ceretto will be partnering with TFE as the portfolio's sales and marketing partner in the United States effective immediately. The partnership will allow Ceretto to continue to grow in the U.S. with the support and resources of TFE, the second-largest family-owned winery in the United States. TFE will begin distribution of 12 wines this summer ranging in suggested retail price from $19 to $200, including the well-known Blangé Arneis Langhe D.O.C. and Moscato d'Asti D.O.C.G. as well as Ceretto's acclaimed Asili Barbaresco D.O.C.G. and Bricco Rocche Barolo D.O.C.G.

The Ceretto family has been a leader in Italian winemaking for more than 90 years and we're honored to partner with them as we continue to expand and elevate the portfolio of Trinchero Family Estates," said Bob Torkelson, president and chief executive officer of Trinchero Family Estates.

"Our grandfather Riccardo began making wine in the Langhe in 1930, and our family is proud of the work we've done to get to this important moment, which we believe will be a turning point for growing our business in the United States," said Federico Ceretto, chief executive officer of Ceretto. "I know our shared values will help us create a great partnership."

The Langhe is an area of rolling hills in the Piemonte region of northern Italy, where the Trinchero family also shares roots. Founder Mario Trinchero immigrated from Piemonte to New York City, where he met wife Mary Trinchero and started his family – second generation Bob, Vera and Roger Trinchero. Together, the family moved to Napa Valley and began making wine in 1948. "It's a meaningful partnership for us given our roots in Piemonte, and the passion we have for working with multi-generational family businesses focused on making great wines from great viticultural areas as the Ceretto family does so well," said Carlo Trinchero, managing director of the Heritage Wine Collection, TFE's dedicated luxury salesforce.

The Ceretto family's winemaking legacy began nearly 20 years earlier in 1930 with Riccardo Ceretto, who blended fruit from the region's best vineyards. In 1960, second generation Bruno and Marcello purchased vineyards in the most sought-after locations in the Langhe and Roero, including some of the best crus of Barolo and Barbaresco. Today the Ceretto family owns more than 400 acres of vineyards throughout the Langhe and Roero, including 50 acres in Barolo D.O.C.G. and Barbaresco D.O.C.G.

Environmental sustainability has been core to the Ceretto family since the beginning; they increased their focus on environmentally sustainable farming methods in the early 2000s and the winery obtained an organic certification in 2015. The arts and gastronomy are also core tenets for the Ceretto family and they own two restaurants including the Piazza Duomo – the only restaurant in Piemonte with three Michelin stars. Together with Trinchero Family Estates, the Ceretto family will continue building their legacy as patrons of the arts, leaders in cuisine, storytellers and wine merchants as they begin their next chapter in the U.S.

About Trinchero Family Estates Wine & Spirits

The world's second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall, Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948—when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena—Trinchero Family Estates has been an innovator for seven decades. Today, Trinchero Family Estates remains deeply rooted in Napa Valley, encompassing a broad portfolio of global offerings, including flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards and Ménage à Trois; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles & Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; import brands San Polo, Famiglia Cotarella, Ceretto, Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Finca Allende and Terras Gauda; and Spirits and Specialty Beverage brands Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

About Ceretto

The Ceretto family has been producing wines in Piemonte's Langhe for three generations and more than 90 years. Today, the Ceretto family produces an impressive range of wines from more than 400 acres of vineyards at their four estates: Bricco Rocche in Castiglione Falletto, Bricco Asili in Barbaresco, Monsordo Bernardina in Alba, and I Vignaioli di Santo Stefano in Santo Stefano Belbo. Convinced that wine and culture are inseparable, the family engages in numerous initiatives and creative projects involving art, architecture and music. As ambassadors of culture, the family has also ventured into local specialties, such as hazelnuts, cheese and torrone (nougat). Founded in 2013, their restaurant Piazza Duomo in Alba is one of only eleven restaurants in Italy to receive three Michelin stars. For more information, please visit www.ceretto.com.

