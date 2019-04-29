TriNet Announces First Quarter 2019 Results

DUBLIN, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. The first quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

First quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 9% to $934 million and Net Service Revenues increased 14% to $251 million , each as compared to the same period last year.

and Net Service Revenues increased 14% to , each as compared to the same period last year. Net income was $63 million , or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to net income of $54 million , or $0.75 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income was $69 million , or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $58 million , or $0.80 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $108 million , a 18% increase from the same period last year.

, a 18% increase from the same period last year. Total WSEs remained flat compared to the same period last year, at approximately 317,000.

Average WSEs decreased 1% as compared to the same period last year, at approximately 313,000.

"We delivered strong financial results during the first quarter as we benefited from the strategic investments we've made in our platform, people and processes over the past year," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Our sales team successfully introduced our unique value proposition to a diverse group of new clients, and we saw early benefits to retention as a result of our process improvement initiatives. By leveraging our scale to deliver a level of HR typically only available to large enterprises, we are empowering small and medium size companies to focus on growing their businesses, attracting and retaining talent in a tight labor market, while we deliver profitable returns for our shareholders."

TriNet's total revenues for the first quarter of 2019 increased 9% from the first quarter of 2018 to $934 million, while Net Service Revenues (Total revenues less insurance costs) for the first quarter of 2019 increased 14% from the first quarter of 2018 to $251 million. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $798 million, less insurance costs of $683 million. Professional service revenues for the first quarter of 2019 increased 6%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 increased 26%, each as compared to the first quarter of 2018.

At March 31, 2019, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $251 million and total debt of $407 million.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the three months ended March 31, 2019 with the SEC and making it available at www.trinet.com today, April 29, 2019. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its quarterly results and its outlook for the second quarter and 2019. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: http://dpregister.com/10130359 . For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at http://investor.trinet.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 10130359.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to midsize businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to us, allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solution includes services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our technology platform, with online and mobile tools, which allow our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

%

(in millions, except per share and WSE data) 2019

2018

Change

Income Statement Data:











Total revenues $ 934



$ 861



9 %

Operating income 82



71



17



Net income 63



54



17



Diluted net income per share of common stock 0.89



0.75



19



Non-GAAP measures (1):











Net Service Revenues 251



220



14



Net Insurance Service Revenues 115



91



26



Adjusted EBITDA 108



91



18



Adjusted Net income 69



58



20



Operating Metrics:











Average WSEs 312,760



314,561



(1)



Total WSEs 316,906



316,715



—





(in millions) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

% Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 251



$ 228



10 %

Working capital 226



221



2



Total assets 2,345



2,435



(4)



Long-term debt 407



413



(1)



Total liabilities 1,939



2,060



(6)



Total stockholders' equity 406



375



8







Three Months Ended

March 31,

%

(in millions) 2019

2018

Change

Cash Flow Data:











Net cash used in operating activities $ (142)



$ (536)



(73) %

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (11)



2



(661)



Net cash used in financing activities (47)



(19)



145



Non-GAAP measures (1):











Corporate operating cash flows 78



45



73























(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in the following pages for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.

TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, (In millions, except share and per share data) 2019

2018 Professional service revenues $ 136



$ 129

Insurance service revenues 798



732

Total revenues 934



861

Insurance costs 683



641

Cost of providing services 64



57

Sales and marketing 46



39

General and administrative 36



31

Systems development and programming 12



13

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 11



9

Total costs and operating expenses 852



790

Operating income 82



71

Other income (expense):





Interest expense, bank fees and other (5)



(6)

Interest income 6



2

Income before provision for income taxes 83



67

Income tax expense 20



13

Net income $ 63



$ 54

Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.91



$ 0.77

Diluted $ 0.89



$ 0.75

Weighted average shares:





Basic 69,909,984



70,047,752

Diluted 71,247,427



72,274,821



TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







(In millions) March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 251



$ 228

Investments 56



54

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 722



942

Accounts receivable, net 12



11

Unbilled revenue, net 314



304

Prepaid expenses 58



48

Other current assets 81



59

Total current assets 1,494



1,646

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent 184



187

Investments, noncurrent 133



135

Property & equipment, net 82



79

Operating lease right-of-use asset 59



—

Goodwill 289



289

Other intangible assets, net 19



21

Other assets 85



78

Total assets $ 2,345



$ 2,435

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 55



$ 45

Long-term debt 22



22

Client deposits 38



56

Accrued wages 369



352

Accrued health insurance costs, net 135



135

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 67



67

Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings 550



729

Operating lease liabilities 16



—

Insurance premiums and other payables 16



19

Total current liabilities 1,268



1,425

Long-term debt, noncurrent 385



391

Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net 156



158

Deferred taxes 65



68

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 54



—

Other non-current liabilities 11



18

Total liabilities 1,939



2,060

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock and additional paid-in capital 651



641

Accumulated deficit (245)



(266)

Total stockholders' equity 406



375

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,345



$ 2,435



TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, (In millions) 2019

2018 Operating activities





Net income $ 63



$ 54

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 18



10

Stock-based compensation 9



9

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 1



13

Unbilled revenue (9)



11

Prepaid expenses (12)



(11)

Other assets (30)



(24)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities 9



(15)

Client deposits (19)



(26)

Accrued wages 17



(15)

Accrued health insurance costs —



(1)

Accrued workers' compensation costs (2)



(3)

Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (180)



(534)

Operating lease liabilities (4)



—

Other liabilities (3)



(4)

Net cash used in operating activities (142)



(536)

Investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (30)



—

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 31



14

Acquisitions of property and equipment (12)



(12)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (11)



2

Financing activities





Repurchase of common stock (38)



(8)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1



3

Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (4)



(4)

Repayment of debt (6)



(10)

Net cash used in financing activities (47)



(19)

Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (200)



(553)

Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:





Beginning of period $ 1,349



$ 1,738

End of period $ 1,149



$ 1,185









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid $ 4



$ 4

Income taxes paid, net 1



—

Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities





Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 5



$ 2



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Net Service Revenues • Sum of professional service revenues and Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total revenues less insurance costs. • Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. • Acts as the basis to allocate resources to different functions and evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by each business function. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. Net Insurance Service Revenues • Insurance revenues less insurance costs. • Is a component of Net Service Revenues. • Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. Promotes an understanding of our insurance services business by evaluating insurance service revenues net of our WSE related costs which are substantially pass-through for the benefit of our WSEs. Under GAAP, insurance service revenues and costs are recorded gross as we have latitude in establishing the price, service and supplier specifications. • We also sometimes refer to Net Insurance Service Margin, which is the ratio of Net Insurance Revenue to Insurance Service Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, and - stock-based compensation expense. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. •We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Service Revenue. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate(1), - stock-based compensation, - amortization of intangible assets, - non-cash interest expense(2), - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate(1)) of these pre-tax adjustments. • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows • Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, excluding the effects of: - Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and

- Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities). • Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.















(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 26% for 2019 and 2018 which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes. (2) Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2019

2018 Total revenues $ 934



$ 861

Less: Insurance costs 683



641

Net Service Revenues $ 251



$ 220



The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2019

2018 Insurance service revenues $ 798



$ 732

Less: Insurance costs 683



641

Net Insurance Service Revenues $ 115



$ 91

Net Insurance Service Revenues Margin 14 %

12 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2019

2018 Net income $ 63



$ 54

Provision for income taxes 20



13

Stock-based compensation 9



9

Interest expense and bank fees 5



6

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 11



9

Adjusted EBITDA $ 108



$ 91

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 43 %

41 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2019

2018 Net income $ 63



$ 54

Effective income tax rate adjustment (1)



(4)

Stock-based compensation 9



9

Amortization of intangible assets 1



1

Non-cash interest expense —



1

Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (3)



(3)

Adjusted Net Income $ 69



$ 58

GAAP Weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 71



72

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.98



$ 0.80



The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to corporate operating cash flows:



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2019 2018 Net cash used in operating activities $ (142)

$ (536)

Change in WSE related other current assets 45

15

Change in WSE related liabilities 175

566

Corporate Operating Cash Flows $ 78

$ 45



