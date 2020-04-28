TriNet Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

DUBLIN, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The first quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

First quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 12% to $1.0 billion and Net Service Revenues increased 13% to $283 million , as compared to the same period last year.

and Net Service Revenues increased 13% to , as compared to the same period last year. Net income was $91 million , or $1.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $63 million , or $0.89 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income was $97 million , or $1.41 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $69 million , or $0.98 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $145 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 51%.

, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 51%. Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) increased 8% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 336,000.

Total WSEs increased 6% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 337,000.

Financing activities:

In March 2020 , TriNet drew down the remaining $234 million on its credit facility strengthening its short-term cash reserves.

"Over the last two months, we have witnessed the devastating impact of COVID-19," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Our thoughts are with all those of hurt by this pandemic. As a leader in providing SMBs with comprehensive HR services, we recognize the enormity of what they are facing. We are leveraging our resources to help businesses navigate this difficult environment. Simultaneously, we have taken steps to secure our business, including ensuring the safety of our employees, maintaining the strength of our balance sheet, and continuing to strategically invest in our platform.

Mr. Goldfield continued, "Our strong first quarter financial results highlighted the strength of our vertical market platform and disciplined approach to client selection and cost management. While the environment has changed, our team is united in working through this crisis and positioning our company for long-term success."

TriNet's total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 increased 12% from the first quarter of 2019 to $1.0 billion, while Net Service Revenues (Total revenues less insurance costs) for the first quarter of 2020 increased 13% from the first quarter 2019, to $283 million. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $892 million, less insurance costs of $765 million. Professional service revenues for the first quarter of 2020 increased 15%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 increased 10%, each as compared to the first quarter of 2019.

At March 31, 2020, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $521 million and total debt of $620 million.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the three months ended March 31, 2020 with the SEC and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, April 28, 2020. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

About TriNet

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share and WSE data)

2020

2019

% Change Income Statement Data:











Total revenues

$ 1,048

$ 934



12

% Operating income

120

82



46



Net income

91

63



44



Diluted net income per share of common stock

1.31

0.89



47



Non-GAAP measures (1):











Net Service Revenues

283

251



13



Net Insurance Service Revenues

127

115



10



Adjusted EBITDA

145

108



34



Adjusted Net income

97

69



41



Operating Metrics:











Average WSEs

336,348

312,760



8

% Total WSEs at period end

336,846

316,906



6



Total WSEs payroll and payroll taxes processed

$ 13,143

$ 11,622



13



(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures. (in millions) March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

% Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Working capital 284



228



25

% Total assets 2,765



2,748



1



Debt 620



391



59



Total stockholders' equity 533



475



12









Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2020

2019

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash used in operating activities

$ (282)

$ (142)



99

% Net cash used in investing activities

(94)

(11)



755



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

185

(47)



(494)



Non-GAAP measures (1):











Corporate operating cash flows

119

78



53





(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in the following pages for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions except per share data) 2020 2019 Professional service revenues $ 156

$ 136

Insurance service revenues 892

798

Total revenues 1,048

934

Insurance costs 765

683

Cost of providing services 64

64

Sales and marketing 46

46

General and administrative 33

36

Systems development and programming 9

12

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 11

11

Total costs and operating expenses 928

852

Operating income 120

82

Other income (expense):



Interest expense, bank fees and other (4)

(5)

Interest income 5

6

Income before provision for income taxes 121

83

Income taxes 30

20

Net income $ 91

$ 63

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 2

—

Comprehensive income $ 93

$ 63

Net income per share:



Basic $ 1.32

$ 0.91

Diluted $ 1.31

$ 0.89

Weighted average shares:



Basic 68

70

Diluted 69

71



TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 521



$ 213

Investments 65



68

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 779



1,180

Accounts receivable, net 9



9

Unbilled revenue, net 380



285

Prepaid expenses, net 55



52

Other current assets 83



64

Total current assets 1,892



1,871

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent 204



212

Investments, noncurrent 130



125

Property, equipment and software, net 82



85

Operating lease right-of-use asset 52



55

Goodwill 289



289

Other intangible assets, net 14



15

Other assets 102



96

Total assets $ 2,765



$ 2,748

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 63



$ 31

Revolving credit agreement borrowings 234



—

Long-term debt 22



22

Client deposits 38



44

Accrued wages 429



391

Accrued health insurance costs, net 165



167

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 63



61

Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings 567



901

Operating lease liabilities 16



17

Insurance premiums and other payables 11



9

Total current liabilities 1,608



1,643

Long-term debt, noncurrent 364



369

Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net 145



144

Deferred taxes 62



61

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 45



48

Other non-current liabilities 8



8

Total liabilities 2,232



2,273

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock and additional paid-in capital 703



694

Accumulated deficit (172)



(219)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 2



—

Total stockholders' equity 533



475

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,765



$ 2,748



TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2020

2019 Operating activities





Net income 91



63

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 15



18

Noncash lease expense 4



—

Stock based compensation 9



9

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net —



1

Unbilled revenue, net (95)



(9)

Prepaid expenses, net (3)



(12)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities 29



9

Client deposits (6)



(19)

Accrued wages 38



17

Accrued health insurance costs, net (2)



—

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 3



(2)

Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (334)



(180)

Operating lease liabilities (5)



(4)

Other assets (28)



(30)

Other liabilities 2



(3)

Net cash used in operating activities (282)



(142)

Investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (155)



(30)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 67



31

Acquisitions of property and equipment (6)



(12)

Net cash used in investing activities (94)



(11)

Financing activities





Repurchase of common stock (40)



(38)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock —



1

Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (3)



(4)

Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings 234



—

Repayment of debt (6)



(6)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 185



(47)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted (191)



(200)

Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:





Beginning of period 1,456



1,349

End of period 1,265



1,149









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid 3



4

Income taxes paid, net 1



1

Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities





Payable for purchase of property and equipment 1



5



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Net Service Revenues • Sum of professional service revenues and Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total revenues less insurance costs. • Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are represented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes.

• Acts as the basis to allocate resources to different functions and evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by each business function.

• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. Net Insurance Service Revenues • Insurance revenues less insurance costs. • Is a component of Net Service Revenues.

• Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are presented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. Promotes an understanding of our insurance services business by evaluating insurance service revenues net of our WSE related costs which are substantially pass-through for the benefit of our WSEs. Under GAAP, insurance service revenues and costs are recorded gross as we have latitude in establishing the price, service and supplier specifications.

• We also sometimes refer to Net Insurance Margin (NIM), which is the ratio of Net Insurance Revenue to Insurance Service Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of:

- income tax provision,

- interest expense,

- depreciation,

- amortization of intangible assets, and

- stock-based compensation expense. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations.

• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects.

• Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management.

•We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Service Revenue. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of:

- effective income tax rate(1), - stock-based compensation,

- amortization of intangible assets,

- non-cash interest expense(2),

- the income tax effect (at our effective tax

rate(1)) of these pre-tax adjustments. • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows • Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, excluding the effects of:

- Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and

- Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities). • Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs.

• Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.

(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% and 26% for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes. (2) Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:





Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions)

2020 2019 Total revenues

$ 1,048

$ 934

Less: Insurance costs

765

683

Net Service Revenues

$ 283

$ 251



The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:





Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions)

2020 2019 Insurance service revenues

$ 892

$ 798

Less: Insurance costs

765

683

Net Insurance Service Revenues

$ 127

$ 115

Net Insurance Service Revenue Margin

14 % 14 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions)

2020 2019 Net income

$ 91

$ 63

Provision for income taxes

30

20

Stock based compensation

9

9

Interest expense and bank fees

4

5

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

11

11

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 145

$ 108

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

51 % 43 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:





Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions, except per share data)

2020 2019 Net income

$ 91

$ 63

Effective income tax rate adjustment

(1)

(1)

Stock based compensation

9

9

Amortization of intangible assets

1

1

Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

(3)

(3)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 97

$ 69

GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted

69

71

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$ 1.41

$ 0.98



The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:



Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (282)

$ (142)

Change in WSE related other current assets 110

45

Change in WSE related liabilities 291

175

Corporate Operating Cash Flows $ 119

$ 78



