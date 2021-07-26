TriNet Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

DUBLIN, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The second quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

Second quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 16% to $1.1 billion as compared to the same period last year.

as compared to the same period last year. Net income was $91 million , or $1.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $126 million , or $1.87 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income was $104 million , or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $136 million , or $2.03 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $154 million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $199 million , in the same period last year.

, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of , in the same period last year. Total Worksite Employees (WSEs) increased 9% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 340,000.

Average WSEs increased 6% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 333,000.

"During the second quarter, TriNet once again prioritized the needs of all of our stakeholders," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "As a result, we delivered strong financial and operational results. Through our customer selection process, we have a vibrant and durable customer base. We support them with traditional HR functions as well as strategic HR questions as they navigate the economic reopening. Our customers continue to grow with us by hiring new employees at record rates. As we look to the second half of 2021, we are encouraged by the business environment, we will continue to support our customers, and we expect to continue to grow."

TriNet's total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased 16% from the second quarter of 2020 to $1.1 billion. Professional service revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased 29% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

At June 30, 2021, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $464 million and total debt of $495 million.

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

In addition to announcing our second quarter 2021 results, we provide our third quarter and full-year 2021 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.





Q3 2021

Full Year 2021



Low

High

Low

High Total Revenues

15 %

17 %

10 %

12 % Professional Service Revenues

15 %

20 %

13 %

15 % Net Insurance Margin

8.5 %

10.5 %

11.5 %

12.5 % Ratio of Insurance Costs to Insurance Service

Revenues

91.5 %

89.5 %

88.5 %

87.5 % Diluted net income per share of common stock

$ 0.48



$ 0.72



$ 3.60



$ 4.03

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$ 0.62



$ 0.87



$ 4.25



$ 4.70



Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the first half of 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, July 26, 2021. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its second quarter results for 2021 and provide third quarter and full-year financial guidance for 2021. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158467/eae2c96f47. For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at http://investor.trinet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this website for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 10158467.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-size businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to us, allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solutions include services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our technology platform, with online and mobile tools, which allow our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2021 and the underlying assumptions, and the extent, length and growth impact of economic reopening efforts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, TriNet's expectations regarding client hiring practices, the impact of our customer selection process, and the impact of our operational focus and priorities. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: the economic, health and business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients and prospects, insurance costs and operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the laws and regulations that impact our industry and clients; our ability to mitigate the business risks we face as a co-employer; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by worksite employees; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base, and the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems we rely upon; the impact of our Recovery Credit program; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our technology to satisfy regulatory requirements and meet the expectations of our clients and manage client attrition; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to secure our information technology infrastructure and our confidential, sensitive and personal information; our ability to comply with constantly evolving data privacy and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; our ability to comply with the laws and regulations that govern PEOs and other similar industries; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operation and stock price due to factors outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; and the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share and WSE data) 2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

%

Change Income Statement Data:

























Total revenues $ 1,100



$ 948



16

%

$ 2,160



$ 1,996



8

% Operating income 121



173



(30)





259



293



(12)



Net income 91



126



(28)





192



217



(12)



Diluted net income per share of common stock 1.37



1.87



(27)





2.87



3.13



(8)



Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Net Service Revenues 302



335



(10)





611



618



(1)



Net Insurance Service Revenues 146



214



(32)





302



341



(11)



Adjusted EBITDA 154



199



(23)





317



344



(8)



Adjusted Net income 104



136

(24)





215



235



(9)



Operating Metrics:

























Average WSEs 332,719



313,701



6

%

327,007



325,024



1

% Total WSEs at period end 339,935



313,104



9





339,935



313,104



9





(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(in millions) June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020

%

Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Working capital $ 554



290



91

% Total assets 2,978



3,043



(2)



Debt 495



370



34



Total stockholders' equity 744



607



23







Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2021

2020

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash used in operating activities $ (190)



$ (130)



46 % Net cash used in investing activities (135)



(121)



12

Net cash provided by financing activities 43



122



(65)

Non-GAAP measure (1):









Corporate Operating Cash Flows 240



315



(24)

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Professional service revenues $ 156

$ 121

$ 309

$ 277

Insurance service revenues 944

827

1,851

1,719

Total revenues 1,100

948

2,160

1,996

Insurance costs 798

613

1,549

1,378

Cost of providing services 66

60

130

124

Sales and marketing 45

45

91

91

General and administrative 40

35

76

68

Systems development and programming 11

9

24

18

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 19

13

31

24

Total costs and operating expenses 979

775

1,901

1,703

Operating income 121

173

259

293

Other income (expense):







Interest expense, bank fees and other (5)

(4)

(10)

(8)

Interest income 1

2

3

7

Income before provision for income taxes 117

171

252

292

Income taxes 26

45

60

75

Net income $ 91

$ 126

$ 192

$ 217

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes —

3

(1)

5

Comprehensive income $ 91

$ 129

$ 191

$ 222

Net income per share:







Basic $ 1.38

$ 1.88

$ 2.91

$ 3.16

Diluted $ 1.37

$ 1.87

$ 2.87

$ 3.13

Weighted average shares:







Basic 66

67

66

69

Diluted 67

68

67

70



TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 464



$ 301

Investments 131



57

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 958



1,388

Accounts receivable, net 8



18

Unbilled revenue, net 346



246

Prepaid expenses, net 68



63

Other current assets 109



87

Total current assets 2,084



2,160

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent 179



210

Investments, noncurrent 194



138

Property, equipment and software, net 76



79

Operating lease right-of-use asset 48



51

Goodwill 294



294

Other intangible assets, net 9



18

Other assets 94



93

Total assets $ 2,978



$ 3,043

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 81



$ 50

Long-term debt —



22

Client deposits and other client liabilities 132



134

Accrued wages 506



309

Accrued health insurance costs, net 155



172

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 57



59

Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings 572



1,095

Operating lease liabilities 12



11

Insurance premiums and other payables 15



18

Total current liabilities 1,530



1,870

Long-term debt, noncurrent 495



348

Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net 133



138

Deferred taxes 21



22

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 46



49

Other non-current liabilities 9



9

Total liabilities 2,234



2,436

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock and additional paid-in capital 776



747

Accumulated deficit (35)



(144)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 3



4

Total stockholders' equity 744



607

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,978



$ 3,043



TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 Operating activities



Net income $ 192

$ 217

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 45

32

Amortization of ROU asset 6

8

Accretion of discount rate on lease liabilities 1

1

Amortization of premium of investments 1

—

Stock based compensation 24

20

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net 10

4

Unbilled revenue, net (100)

(67)

Prepaid expenses, net (5)

2

Accounts payable and other current liabilities 29

69

Client deposits and other client liabilities (2)

102

Accrued wages 197

20

Accrued health insurance costs, net (17)

(22)

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net (7)

(2)

Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (523)

(475)

Operating lease liabilities (6)

(10)

Other assets (32)

(32)

Other liabilities (3)

3

Net cash used in operating activities (190)

(130)

Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (267)

(222)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 149

119

Acquisitions of property and equipment (17)

(18)

Net cash used in investing activities (135)

(121)

Financing activities



Repurchase of common stock (74)

(100)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5

5

Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (9)

(6)

Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings —

234

Payment of long-term financing fees (2)

—

Payment of debt issuance costs (7)

—

Proceeds from issuance of 2029 Notes 500

—

Repayment of debt (370)

(11)

Net cash provided by financing activities 43

122

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted (282)

(129)

Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period 1,643

1,456

End of period $ 1,361

$ 1,327







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid $ 2

$ 7

Income taxes paid, net 45

6

Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities



Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 2

$ 2















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation from, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In subsequent filings, we will no longer provide Net Service Revenues, Net Insurance Service Revenues and Net Insurance Margin. Our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income will continue to disclose total revenues, insurance service revenues and insurance cost, determined in accordance with GAAP, which are the key components of these non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Net Service Revenues • Sum of professional service revenues and Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total revenues less insurance costs. • Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are presented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. • Acts as the basis to allocate resources to different functions and evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by each business function. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. Net Insurance Service Revenues • Insurance service revenues less insurance costs. • Is a component of Net Service Revenues. • Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net basis. Professional service revenues are presented net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes. Promotes an understanding of our insurance services business by evaluating insurance service revenues net of our WSE related costs which are substantially pass-through for the benefit of our WSEs. Under GAAP, insurance service revenues and costs are recorded gross as we have latitude in establishing the price, service and supplier specifications. Net Insurance Margin • Net Insurance Margin is the ratio of Net Insurance Services Revenues to insurance service revenues. • Provides a comparable basis of Net Insurance Service Revenues relative to insurance service revenues. Promotes an understanding of our pricing to risk performance. Adjusted EBITDA • Net income, excluding the effects of: - income tax provision, - interest expense, bank fees and other, - depreciation, - amortization of intangible assets, and - stock based compensation expense. • Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis and an understanding as to how our management evaluates the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing operations. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. • Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. • We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenues. Adjusted Net Income • Net income, excluding the effects of: - effective income tax rate (1), - stock based compensation, - amortization of intangible assets, - non-cash interest expense (2), and - the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate (1) of these pre-tax adjustments. • Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows • Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, excluding the effects of: - Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable, unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and - Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits and other client liabilities, accrued wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings, accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other current liabilities). • Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets and liabilities associated with our WSEs. • Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities, and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.

(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% for the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, which excludes the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes. (2) Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs and loss on derivative.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June

30, (in millions) 2021 2020

2021 2020 Total revenues $ 1,100

$ 948



$ 2,160

$ 1,996

Less: Insurance costs 798

613



1,549

1,378

Net Service Revenues $ 302

$ 335



$ 611

$ 618





The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June

30, (in millions) 2021 2020

2021 2020 Insurance service revenues $ 944

$ 827



$ 1,851

$ 1,719

Less: Insurance costs 798

613



1,549

1,378

Net Insurance Service Revenues $ 146

$ 214



$ 302

$ 341

NIM 15 % 26 %

16 % 20 %



The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020

2021 2020 Net income $ 91

$ 126



$ 192

$ 217

Provision for income taxes 26

45



60

75

Stock based compensation 13

11



24

20

Interest expense, bank fees and other 5

4



10

8

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 1 19

13



31

24

Adjusted EBITDA $ 154

$ 199



$ 317

$ 344

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.0 % 21.0 %

14.7 % 17.2 %

(1) Amount includes impairment of customer relationship intangibles and amortization of cloud computing arrangements included in operating expenses.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020

2021 2020 Net income $ 91

$ 126



$ 192

$ 217

Effective income tax rate adjustment (4)

1



(4)

1

Stock based compensation 13

11



24

20

Amortization of intangible assets 1 9

1



10

3

Non-cash interest expense 1

—



3

—

Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (6)

(3)



(10)

(6)

Adjusted Net Income $ 104

$ 136



$ 215

$ 235

GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 67

68



67

69

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 1.56

$ 2.03



$ 3.20

$ 3.39

(1) Amount includes impairment of customer relationship intangibles.

The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ (190)

$ (130)

Less: Change in WSE related other current assets (96)

(74)

Less: Change in WSE related liabilities (334)

(371)

Net cash used in operating activities - WSE $ (430)

$ (445)

Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate $ 240

$ 315



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the third quarter and full-year 2021 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues and NIM:

Q3 2020

Q3 2021 Guidance

FY 2020

Year 2021 Guidance (in millions) Actual

Low High

Actual

Low High Insurance service revenues $ 849



14 % 17 %

$ 3,490



10 % 11 % Less: Insurance costs 759



17

17



2,979



14

14

Net Insurance Service Revenues $ 90



(8) % 16 %

$ 511



(14) % (5) % NIM 10.6 %

8.5 % 10.5 %

14.6 %

11.5 % 12.5 % Ratio of insurance costs to insurance

service revenues 89 %

91.5 % 89.5 %

85 %

88.5 % 87.5 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:

Q3 2020

Q3 2021 Guidance

FY 2020

Year 2021 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High

Actual

Low High Net income $ 33



(1) % 49 %

$ 272



(12) % (1) % Effective income tax rate adjustment (4)



(36)

(54)



(6)



13

(4)

Stock based compensation 11



32

32



43



23

23

Amortization of intangible assets1 1



3

3



5



136

136

Non-cash interest expense 1



28

28



1



287

287

Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (3)



29

29



(12)



39

39

Adjusted Net Income $ 39



11 % 55 %

$ 303



(6) % 4 % GAAP weighted average shares of

common stock - diluted 68









68







Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.56



$ 0.62

$ 0.87



$ 4.44



$ 4.25

$ 4.70













































(1) Guidance amounts includes impairment of customer relationship intangibles.

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.trinet.com

