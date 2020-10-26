TriNet Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses(SMBs), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The third quarter highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

Third quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 1% to $975 million and Net Service Revenues decreased (2)% to $216 million , as compared to the same period last year.

and Net Service Revenues decreased (2)% to , as compared to the same period last year. Net income was $33 million , or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to net income of $55 million , or $0.78 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Net income was , or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income was $39 million , or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $58 million , or $0.81 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

, or per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of , or per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $69 million , representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 32%.

, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 32%. Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased 4% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 318,000.

Total WSEs decreased 3% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 321,000.

"We are pleased with our third quarter financial performance as it reflects both our resilient customer base and our commitment to putting our customers at the center of everything we do," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Our third quarter results exceeded our forecast, reflecting the benefit of our scale, in terms of our financial strength, service model, and technology platform all used in support of our customers' success during these challenging times."

Mr. Goldfield continued, "Last week in a public display of our commitment to our customers, we hosted our first annual TriNet PeopleForce conference. This conference is our forum to provide SMBs with real insights and recommendations for the challenges they face. We look forward to building on the success of this conference, leveraging our thought leadership, and positioning our organization for a return to growth as the economy recovers."

TriNet's total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 increased 1% from the third quarter of 2019 to $975 million, while Net Service Revenues (Total revenues less insurance costs) for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 2% from the third quarter 2019, to $216 million. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $849 million, less insurance costs of $759 million. Professional service revenues for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 3%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 1%, each as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

At September 30, 2020, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $563 million and total debt of $609 million.

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

We anticipate filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q ("Form 10-Q") for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 with the SEC and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, October 26, 2020. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-Q.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

About TriNet

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables listed "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share and WSE data) 2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

%

Change Income Statement Data:

























Total revenues $ 975



$ 969



1

%

$ 2,971



$ 2,838



5

% Operating income 45



68



(34)





338



205



65



Net income 33



55



(40)





250



164



52



Diluted net income per share of common stock 0.48



0.78



(38)





3.66



2.31



58



Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Net Service Revenues 216



221



(2)





834



703



19



Net Insurance Service Revenues 90



91



(1)





431



310



39



Adjusted EBITDA 69



93



(26)





413



286



44



Adjusted Net income 39



58



(33)





274



177



55



Operating Metrics:

























Average WSEs 317,737



330,970



(4)

%

322,595



320,868



1

% Total WSEs at period end 320,604



331,584



(3)





320,604



331,584



(3)









(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.

(in millions) September

30, 2020

December

31, 2019

%

Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Working capital 342



228



50

% Total assets 2,867



2,748



4



Debt 609



391



56



Total stockholders' equity 620



475



31







Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2020

2019

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash used in operating activities $ (40)



$ (211)



(81)

% Net cash used in investing activities (151)



(30)



403



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 77



(109)



(171)



Non-GAAP measure(1):











Corporate operating cash flows 308



146



111









(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in the following pages for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.

TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Professional service revenues $ 126

$ 130

$ 403

$ 393

Insurance service revenues 849

839

2,568

2,445

Total revenues 975

969

2,971

2,838

Insurance costs 759

748

2,137

2,135

Cost of providing services 68

59

192

186

Sales and marketing 45

47

136

145

General and administrative 38

27

106

99

Systems development and programming 9

9

27

34

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 11

11

35

34

Total costs and operating expenses 930

901

2,633

2,633

Operating income 45

68

338

205

Other income (expense):







Interest expense, bank fees and other (8)

(6)

(16)

(17)

Interest income 2

5

9

18

Income before provision for income taxes 39

67

331

206

Income taxes 6

12

81

42

Net income $ 33

$ 55

$ 250

$ 164

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes —

—

4

1

Comprehensive income $ 33

$ 55

$ 254

$ 165

Net income per share:







Basic $ 0.49

$ 0.80

$ 3.69

$ 2.35

Diluted $ 0.48

$ 0.78

$ 3.66

$ 2.31

Weighted average shares:







Basic 67

70

68

70

Diluted 68

71

69

71



TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions) September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 563



$ 213

Investments 61



68

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 832



1,180

Accounts receivable, net 6



9

Unbilled revenue, net 375



285

Prepaid expenses, net 53



52

Other current assets 89



64

Total current assets 1,979



1,871

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent 205



212

Investments, noncurrent 141



125

Property, equipment and software, net 80



85

Operating lease right-of-use asset 42



55

Goodwill 294



289

Other intangible assets, net 19



15

Other assets 107



96

Total assets $ 2,867



$ 2,748

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 42



$ 31

Revolving credit agreement borrowings 234



—

Long-term debt 22



22

Client deposits and other client liabilities 209



44

Accrued wages 455



391

Accrued health insurance costs, net 160



167

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 60



61

Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings 434



901

Operating lease liabilities 11



17

Insurance premiums and other payables 10



9

Total current liabilities 1,637



1,643

Long-term debt, noncurrent 353



369

Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net 142



144

Deferred taxes 64



61

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 41



48

Other non-current liabilities 10



8

Total liabilities 2,247



2,273

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock and additional paid-in capital 730



694

Accumulated deficit (115)



(219)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 5



—

Total stockholders' equity 620



475

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,867



$ 2,748



TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 Operating activities



Net income $ 250

$ 164

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 49

41

Amortization of ROU 12

14

Accretion of discount rate on lease liabilities 2

—

Stock based compensation 31

29

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net 5

5

Unbilled revenue, net (90)

(61)

Prepaid expenses, net (1)

(17)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities 10

(16)

Client deposits and other client liabilities 163

(28)

Accrued wages 63

53

Accrued health insurance costs, net (7)

21

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net (2)

(16)

Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings (467)

(340)

Operating lease liabilities (15)

(13)

Other assets (46)

(34)

Other liabilities 3

(13)

Net cash used in operating activities (40)

(211)

Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (278)

(109)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 166

113

Acquisitions of property and equipment (27)

(34)

Other (12)

—

Net cash used in investing activities (151)

(30)

Financing activities



Repurchase of common stock (135)

(84)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5

6

Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (11)

(14)

Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings 234

—

Repayment of debt (16)

(17)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 77

(109)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted (114)

(350)

Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period 1,456

1,349

End of period $ 1,342

$ 999







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid $ 11

$ 15

Income taxes paid, net 83

48

Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities



Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 1

$ 4



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Net Service Revenues Sum of professional service revenues and

Net Insurance Service Revenues, or total revenues

less insurance costs. Provides a comparable basis of revenues on

a net basis. Professional service revenues are

represented net of client payroll costs whereas

insurance service revenues are presented gross

of insurance costs for financial reporting purposes.

Acts as the basis to allocate resources to different

functions and evaluates the effectiveness of our

business strategies by each business function.

Provides a measure, among others, used in the

determination of incentive compensation for management. Net Insurance Service Revenues Insurance revenues less insurance costs. Is a component of Net Service Revenues.

Provides a comparable basis of revenues on a net

basis. Professional service revenues are presented

net of client payroll costs whereas insurance service

revenues are presented gross of insurance costs for

financial reporting purposes. Promotes an understanding

of our insurance services business by evaluating insurance

service revenues net of our WSE related costs which are

substantially pass-through for the benefit of our WSEs.

Under GAAP, insurance service revenues and costs are

recorded gross as we have latitude in establishing the price,

service and supplier specifications. Net Insurance Margin Net Insurance Margin (NIM) is the ratio of Net

Insurance Services Revenues to insurance service

revenues. Provides a comparable basis of Net Insurance Service

Revenues relative to insurance service revenues. Promotes

an understanding of the margin generated on insurance service

revenues. Adjusted EBITDA Net income, excluding the effects of:

- income tax provision,

- interest expense,

- depreciation,

- amortization of intangible assets, and

- stock-based compensation expense. Provides period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis

and an understanding as to how our management evaluates

the effectiveness of our business strategies by excluding certain

non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, and

stock-based compensation recognized based on the estimated

fair values. We believe these charges are either not directly

resulting from our core operations or not indicative of our ongoing

operations.

Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly,

facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects.

Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination

of incentive compensation for management.

We also sometimes refer to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is the

ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Service Revenue. Adjusted Net Income Net income, excluding the effects of:

- effective income tax rate(1),

- stock-based compensation,

- amortization of intangible assets,

- non-cash interest expense(2),

- the income tax effect (at our effective tax rate(1))

of these pre-tax adjustments. Provides information to our stockholders and board of directors to

understand how our management evaluates our business, to monitor

and evaluate our operating results, and analyze profitability of our ongoing

operations and trends on a consistent basis by excluding certain non-cash charges. Corporate Operating Cash Flows Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities,

excluding the effects of:

- Assets associated with WSEs (accounts receivable,

unbilled revenue, prepaid expenses and other current assets) and

- Liabilities associated with WSEs (client deposits, accrued

wages, payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings,

accrued health benefit costs, accrued workers' compensation

costs, insurance premiums and other payables, and other

current liabilities). Provides information that our stockholders and management can use to

evaluate our cash flows from operations independent of the current assets

and liabilities associated with our WSEs.

Enhances comparisons to prior periods and, accordingly, used as a liquidity

measure to manage liquidity between corporate and WSE related activities,

and to help determine and plan our cash flow and capital strategies.





(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% and 26% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively, which excludes the income tax impact

from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal legislative changes. (2) Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Total revenues $ 975

$ 969



$ 2,971

$ 2,838

Less: Insurance costs 759

748



2,137

2,135

Net Service Revenues $ 216

$ 221



$ 834

$ 703



The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Insurance service revenues $ 849

$ 839



$ 2,568

$ 2,445

Less: Insurance costs 759

748



2,137

2,135

Net Insurance Service Revenues $ 90

$ 91



$ 431

$ 310

Net Insurance Service Revenue Margin 11 % 11 %

17 % 13 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Net income $ 33

$ 55



$ 250

$ 164

Provision for income taxes 6

12



81

42

Stock based compensation 11

9



31

29

Interest expense and bank fees 8

6



16

17

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 11

11



35

34

Adjusted EBITDA $ 69

$ 93



$ 413

$ 286

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32 % 43 %

49 % 41 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Net income $ 33

$ 55



$ 250

$ 164

Effective income tax rate adjustment (4)

(5)



(3)

(12)

Stock based compensation 11

9



31

29

Amortization of intangible assets 1

1



4

4

Non-cash interest expense 1

1



1

1

Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (3)

(3)



(9)

(9)

Adjusted Net Income $ 39

$ 58



$ 274

$ 177

GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 68

71



68

71

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.56

$ 0.81



$ 3.99

$ 2.49



The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:



Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions) 2020 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (40)

$ (211)

Change in WSE related other current assets (103)

(65)

Change in WSE related liabilities (246)

(292)

Net cash used by operating activities - WSE $ (349)

$ (357)

Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate $ 309

$ 146









