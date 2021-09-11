TriNet Board Members Ralph Clark and Maria Contreras-Sweet Join TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Distinguished Speakers

The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. It kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

Clark has nearly 30 years of executive experience in the small to medium-size business space and has led ShotSpotter—a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime—for over a decade. He took Shotspotter public in 2017.

His experience also includes leading and founding several startups, VC firms and financial services companies. Clark received the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of The Year Award for Northern California and was recognized as a 2019 Most Admired CEO by the San Francisco Business Times. Additionally, he holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Prior to founding her current business, Contreras-Sweet served as the 24th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. She also founded ProAmérica Bank, the first Latino-owned commercial bank in California in over 35 years, which focused on serving small to mid-size firms, especially those that are women and minority-owned. Her advocacy roots as a public servant include her role as Secretary of California's Business, Transportation, and Housing Agency, with 42,000 employees—making her the first Latina to hold a state cabinet post in California—as well as working for both the California State Legislature and the U.S. Department of Commerce. She also held several leadership roles for the 7-Up RC Bottling Company.

Contreras-Sweet's current and previous board experience includes Sempra Energy, Regional Management Corporation, ProAmérica Bank and Blue Cross of California. Her volunteer nonprofit boards include the Bipartisan Policy Center, Inc. and the World Affairs Council.

Through their individual fireside discussions with TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield, both Clark and Contreras-Sweet will share their inspiring stories and deep knowledge of entrepreneurship and resilience with business leaders attending TriNet PeopleForce.

On September 14 at 2 p.m. EST, Clark and Goldfield will examine the resiliency of SMBs, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Clark will discuss facing adversity, overcoming challenges, taking calculated risks, and leading through crisis.

Contreras-Sweet will sit down with Goldfield on September 15 at 3:45 p.m. EST to provide insight into the entrepreneurial cycle, from turning one's passion into purpose, ebbing and flowing through the ups and downs, and guiding one's employees through it all.

"Ralph and Maria are both well-respected leaders whose interpersonal and professional experiences are reflective of both the audience of entrepreneurs and business leaders at TriNet PeopleForce, and the business-forward, inspirational spirit we are conveying with this conference," said Goldfield. "They have a wealth of expertise around building a successful business, surviving turbulent times, and thriving through even the most seemingly devastating of business challenges. I am very much looking forward to an insightful, engaging and motivating conversation with each of these incredibly talented, innovative and compassionate individuals."

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together business, culture and the arts with a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

