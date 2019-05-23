TriNet to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

DUBLIN, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small and medium size businesses (SMBs), today announced that Richard Beckert, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. PT (9:00 a.m. ET).

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Fatima Afzal TriNet TriNet Investorrelations@TriNet.com Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com (510) 875-7201 (510) 875-7265

PR@TriNet.com

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet