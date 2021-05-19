TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment

TriNet Webinar: Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual or Hybrid Environment



The way we work changed dramatically in the last year, with lasting impact on every aspect of running a business—including the hiring process. The switch to remote recruiting means businesses must re-imagine how they attract, onboard and retain top talent in order to remain competitive in a more virtual world.



In this webinar, four TriNet human resources experts will discuss a variety of opportunities and challenges for recruiting and onboarding an empowered, effective and engaged workforce from afar. Topics include:




  • Screening and interviewing candidates effectively
  • Welcoming new employees by providing the infrastructure, tools and support they need to thrive
  • Creating special moments to keep new hires engaged and committed throughout their employee journey
  • Using agile practices to create a positive, rewarding, and empowering candidate and employee experience



Kristine Gunn, executive director, talent & organization management



Darby Starnes, manager, learning & development



Barbara Bevilacqua, director, talent & organization management



Kristin Russum, director, talent & organization management


Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET


Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

