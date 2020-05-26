TriNet Webinar Series: Latest Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness

DUBLIN, Calif., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Webinar Series: Latest Guidance on PPP Loan Forgiveness





It is essential for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) to understand the latest updates to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) issued by the Small Business Administration (SBA).





Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet, along with Alex Warren, senior vice president of customer experience, TriNet, will provide guidance to help businesses understand what is needed to maximize forgiveness for PPP. They will also discuss updated forgiveness rules and review of the forgiveness application among other topics.



WHO: Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet





Alex Warren, senior vice president of customer experience, TriNet



WHEN: Thursday, May 28 | 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET



WHERE: Register here to join the webinar. If unable to attend, register here and TriNet will email you a link to the recording.

