TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal - Part 2 Practical Solutions to Common Wage and Hour Issues in California
A Fireside Chat with Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary, TriNet and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California
Apr 22, 2021, 16:56 ET
DUBLIN, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal -
|
Join TriNet for the second of a three-part webinar series with the California Labor Commissioner's Office to receive important insights and practical advice on what employers with a remote workforce need to be thinking about to comply with wage and hour laws. Topics will include:
|
• Worker compensation
|
• Expense reimbursement
|
• Worker migration
|
• Work hours, overtime and breaks
|
WHO:
|
Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet
|
Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner, State of California
|
WHEN:
|
Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
|
WHERE:
|
Register here to join the webinar.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
|
Investors:
|
Media:
|
Alex Bauer
|
Renee Brotherton
|
TriNet
|
TriNet
|
(510) 875-7201
|
(925) 965-8441
SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article