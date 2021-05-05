TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal - Part 3: Answering Common Questions on Common Wage and Hour Issues in California
A Virtual Discussion with Samantha Wellington, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet, and Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner, State of California
May 05, 2021, 16:30 ET
WHAT:
TriNet Webinar Series: Working in the New Normal –
Part 3: Answering Questions on Common Wage and Hour
Issues in California
Join TriNet for the final of a three-part webinar series designed to
give California employers practical advice and answers to common
questions on tricky wage and hour situations related to working
from home. The Labor Commissioner's Office will join TriNet to
answer questions on the following topics and more:
- Worker classification
- Expenses
- Minimum wage
- Final pay
As millions of people continue to work from home, the webinar
series tackles some of the common issues that small and medium-
size businesses face.
WHO:
Samantha Wellington, senior vice president,
chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet
Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner,
State of California
WHEN:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Register here to join the webinar.
About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.
