TriNet Webinar: What is in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and What it Means for Your Business

Earlier this month, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The Act offers aid to small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) and their employees impacted by the COVID pandemic.

In an hour-long live webinar, Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet, and Alex Warren, senior vice president, customer experience, TriNet, will discuss the new relief package, explain how it interacts with previous COVID relief laws, and analyze the most important issues for business leaders.