TriNet Wins Multiple Gold Stevie Awards for its 'People Matter' Marketing Campaign and TriNet PeopleForce Annual Conference

TriNet PeopleForce 2020 received three Stevie awards. The inaugural conference, focused on business resiliency, transformation, agility and innovation for SMBs, won two Gold awards and one Bronze award. Additionally, TriNet's People Matter: Humanity marketing campaign—which celebrates the hard-working and diverse employees of its 18,000* SMB customers—received both a Gold and a Silver award. The full list of Stevie® Awards TriNet received includes:

Marketing Campaign of the Year - Corporate Reputation/Professional Services

Gold Stevie® Award for TriNet—People Matter: Humanity

Conferences & Meetings – Conference

Gold Stevie® Award for TriNet PeopleForce 2020

Corporate & Community – B2B Event

Gold Stevie® Award for TriNet PeopleForce 2020

Brand Experience of the Year – Business-to-Business

Silver Stevie® Award for TriNet—People Matter: Humanity

Corporate & Community – Customer Engagement Event

Bronze Stevie® Award for TriNet PeopleForce 2020

"Now, more than ever, it is important to both support and celebrate the small and medium-size businesses that are the backbone of our nation's economy and ground zero for innovation and invention," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer. "During the pandemic, these businesses pivoted their operations, pushed through one challenge after another, and made many sacrifices to succeed through the trials of the last year and-a-half. TriNet PeopleForce and our Humanity campaign were created in response to the evolving needs of these critical businesses we serve, and we look forward to continuing our work in championing SMBs to persist and succeed, no matter what challenges lie ahead."

The award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference is a three-day virtual event that debuted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and covered an array of crucial and timely topics impacting SMBs, including diversity, equity and inclusion, workplace culture, and the future of work. Headlined by a conversation with former U.S. President George W. Bush and his daughter, New York Times bestselling author and co-host of "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Jenna Hager Bush, the roster was comprised of prominent business leaders, public servants, educators, authors, influencers and health industry experts.

TriNet PeopleForce 2021 takes place September 13-16, both virtually and in-person from New York City. The 2nd annual award-winning conference will bring together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those interested in registering for the virtual conference can do so here.

TriNet's Humanity campaign is the latest chapter in its People Matter campaign that highlights the human side of HR while adopting a light, humorous tone. Through its TV spots, the Humanity campaign tells the story of the benefits of being a TriNet customer through a relatable cast of office characters who are just trying to do their jobs. The nation-wide, omni-channel Humanity campaign also featured out-of-home ads in New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, in addition to television commercials and radio spots across the country, and a major digital push that includes website, digital ads and social media.

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our virtual awards ceremony."

Details about The International Business Awards and the list of 2021 International Stevie winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/iba/2021-stevie-award-winners.

*As of 12/31/2020

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

