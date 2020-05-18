TriNet Wins Two Gold Stevie® Awards for its 'People Matter' Marketing Campaign

DUBLIN, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size (SMB) businesses, today announced they have received two prestigious Gold Stevie® Awards in The 18th Annual American Business Awards® for its People Matter campaign. The highly coveted Gold Stevie Award is given to a single winner in each category with the top score from judges. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. TriNet's two gold Stevie Award wins were for the categories of Marketing Campaign of the Year - Corporate Reputation/Professional Services and Brand Experience of the

Year - Business-to-Business.

TriNet's People Matter marketing campaign celebrates the hard-working and diverse employees of its 18,000* SMB customers. The SMBs featured in the campaign are TriNet customers—a cross-section of American entrepreneurism. Customers featured in the campaign were highlighted in an authentic way in their everyday work settings, captured by world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, in candid and powerful black and white photos.

The campaign also included creative collaboration with additional distinguished artists—including a digital docu-series produced by Galen Summer and The New York Times—and encompassed TV, radio, out-of-home, digital and a takeover of Grand Central Station.

"We are honored to be recognized with these two prestigious awards for our People Matter campaign," said Michael Mendenhall, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and chief communications officer at TriNet. "We set out to redefine the HR category centered around the theme of humanity with a focus on SMBs and our creative message was simple: these people matter. They are resilient visionaries working hard to adapt to the current pandemic, while making tough strategic decisions to achieve their big ambitions."

Mendenhall added, "Now more than ever, it is important to remember and support small and medium-size businesses. They are the backbone of the nation's economy and this is where innovation happens. I am elated to share and celebrate this award with the hard-working TriNet colleagues, customers and our extended creative collaboration teams. I would also like to congratulate all the other 2020 winners and nominees—and thank the judges and Stevie Awards for this incredible recognition."

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Additional details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

*As of 12/31/2019

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters

most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

