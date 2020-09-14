TriNetX Receives Fierce Innovation Award - Life Sciences Edition 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE) announced today that it has been named a recipient of the Fierce Innovation Award – Life Sciences Edition 2020 , a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma. The award recognizes companies with demonstrated innovative solutions, technologies, and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies.

TriNetX earned the award in the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category for its platform for protocol design and feasibility. Through the platform, research teams are able to investigate attributes and comorbidities of eligible cohorts.

"We are excited and honored to win the Fierce Innovation Award," said Brecht Claerhout, Chief Data Officer at TriNetX. "Without a platform like ours, researchers would have to spend months of modeling and looking for data sources to figure out whether their actual protocol will give them enough patients to run their trial. With our platform researchers just put in their clinical criteria, push a button and quickly learn what the population in the real world looks like."

The Fierce Awards program's applications were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major biotech and pharma companies including: Astellas, Accenture, AstraZeneca, Angiocrine Bioscience, Biotech Research Group, NIHR Clinical Research Network, Medidata Solutions and PPD. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation.

TriNetX's award-winning platform is also playing a critical role during the pandemic. COVID-19-specific data on the TriNetX platform is providing researchers with up-to-date patient-level clinical data for those diagnosed with the virus to help develop supportive, curative, and preventative therapies for the disease. The data, which is growing daily, includes demographics, diagnoses, procedures, medications and lab test results. TriNetX continues to work closely with its HCO partners and NGOs to provide needed COVID-19 data and serve as a bridge between pharma and HCOs for monitoring, surveillance, research, and clinical trial involvement.

TriNetX is also working closely with the FDA Sentinel Program which is licensing the full TriNetX analytics suite that provides direct access to de-identified real-world data (RWD) in the TriNetX U.S. network for the FDA's Office of Surveillance and Epidemiology (OSE) and the Sentinel Operations Center (SOC) led by the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute (HPHCI).

TriNetX offers the fastest growing collaborative research network representing over 170 healthcare organizations and health data partners, spanning 30 countries. TriNetX has presented over 7,800 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members and has been cited in more than 200 publications.

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

