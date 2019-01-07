TriNetX Unveils Intuitive and Scalable Treatment Pathways Analytic Powered by Its Global Network of Longitudinal Real-World Data

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOPE Summit -- TriNetX, the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE), today announced the release of its Treatment Pathways analytic, the latest self-service capability enhancing and simplifying the analysis of real-world data. The new feature, available on the TriNetX platform, will be demonstrated today at the SCOPE Summit in Orlando, Florida.

The TriNetX Treatment Pathways analytic streamlines what up to now has been a complex, time-consuming process.

"Studying treatment pathways has always involved resource intensive physician interviews, laborious literature review, difficult analysis of longitudinal data, and writing custom code to visualize data," said Alex Eastman, Vice President, Product Management at TriNetX. "It takes specialized data scientists and months to get results which by then are often out of date. Our feature enables researchers to get the analysis they need in minutes with just a few mouse clicks. And the ability to leverage our continuously refreshed data ensures that the results are always timely."

TriNetX's Treatment Pathways analytic quickly answers questions related to how patients are treated in the real world, when patients switch medications, how patients compare between different treatment pathways, and how treatment patterns vary between cohorts–geographically and over time. The ease of use and performance of the TriNetX platform allows users to quickly perform an analysis, identify additional questions, and iteratively run additional queries to learn more about real-world treatment patterns.

"The performance, speed, and ease of use of this feature are unique in the industry," said Becca Fink, Director of Product Management, TriNetX Research at TriNetX. "It is flexible and nimble and gives users the ability to easily customize their analyses for specific indications. What sets TriNetX apart is our ability to provide access to multiple data sets and specialized analytics all in one place."

TriNetX's cloud-based platform, TNX™, provides on-demand access to longitudinal clinical, genomic and claims data and a set of highly intuitive analytics capabilities, enabling researchers to explore and compare cohorts, including reviewing cohort characteristics prior to an event and comparing outcomes of interest after the event. TriNetX facilitates collaborative research and sharing of real-world data from healthcare organizations spanning 16 countries, thousands of sites and 99% of U.S. health plans to deploy a linked and continually updated global health research network representing over 300 million patients.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at http://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

