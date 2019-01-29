Trinisys Partners to Pilot a Blockchain Implementation

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinisys partnered with CGFNS International, Inc. to continue implementing its digital transformation by piloting blockchain technology for the CGFNS Certification Program®.

This technology enables foreign-educated nurses to have greater self-service capability over the acquisition and storage of their documents in a secure, privacy-protected system. CGFNS will use these secure, privacy-protected documents in the analyses of their credentials. In addition, the technology will provide applicants the opportunity to select and forward their documents to third parties.

"We are pleased to partner with Trinisys in piloting blockchain technology for our Certification Program. This initiative will further our digital capability that began in early 2018," said CGFNS President and CEO Franklin A. Shaffer, EdD, RN, FAAN, FFNMRCSI. "CGFNS aims to provide successful applicants with location-independent, secure access via the blockchain to our certifications signifying their eligibility to practice on an occupational visa in the United States."

"Trinisys greatly values this opportunity to be working with such a forward-thinking organization as CGFNS. Embracing and effectively leveraging blockchain, will allow for exponential capability in overcoming current barriers faced in servicing international health professionals as well as dramatically streamlining the certification process," said Trinisys Principal Jay Cannon.

About CGFNS International, Inc.

Founded in 1977 to provide credentials analysis for nurses seeking migration, CGFNS International, Inc., based in Philadelphia, is an immigration-neutral not-for-profit organization proudly serving 227 countries as the world's largest credentials analysis organization for the nursing and allied healthcare professions. CGFNS has NGO consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is a member of the Conference of NGOs in Consultative Relationship with the United Nations (CoNGO). For more information, visit www.cgfns.org.

About Trinisys

Trinisys continues to change the way organizations approach enterprise data conversions, system integrations, workflow automation, and web application solutions. Our success is based on the company's philosophy and work culture that drives continuous innovation of quality software that addresses real business challenges. The power of the Convergence platform allows organizations to leverage intuitive integration capability with automated process and workflow. Trinisys Clearview HRV (Historic Record Viewer) builds on the capabilities of Convergence enabling comprehensive, efficient and secure legacy clinical system conversions. Trinisys was named the NTC 2019 Technology Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.trinisys.com.

