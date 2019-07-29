Trinity Cyber Secures $23 Million in Funding, Led by Intel Capital, to Redefine Cybersecurity by Proactively Disrupting Cyber Attacks

BOWIE, Md., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Start-up Trinity Cyber achieved a major milestone with its closure today on $23 million in funding from top institutional investors led by Intel Capital.

With the perfection of its new technology to proactively intercept and control cyberattacks, Trinity Cyber is forging an entirely new approach to cybersecurity – stealth interception of external threats before they reach a customer's network. The new Trinity Cyber technology is a significant complement to existing cybersecurity solutions.

"This investment by Intel Capital and other strategic backers is significant," said Trinity Cyber CEO Steve Ryan. "I co-founded Trinity Cyber to transform the way the world addresses the cyber problem. No one is doing what Trinity Cyber is doing. No one else can. We make the adversary fail, and we feel this strategic support validates the elegance of our solution."

"As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, technology to counter them needs to stay one step ahead," said Wendell Brooks, Senior Vice President of Intel Corporation and President of Intel Capital. "As the threat landscape continues to grow, so does the opportunity to provide cutting edge technology to protect a company's valuable data. We are excited about being part of Trinity Cyber's innovative commitment to helping companies stay secure."

Trinity Cyber also announced that, in addition to CEO Steve Ryan and President Marie "Neill" Sciarrone, former Homeland Security Advisor and U.S. cybersecurity chief, Tom Bossert, has joined the management team.

"The trend in global cyber attacks has been going in the wrong direction for some time, and American businesses are paying the price. It's time we meet this problem with a truly preventive solution," said Bossert. "Trinity Cyber provides a high caliber solution to U.S. businesses that is capable of defeating nation-state level attacks and long overdue."

Trinity Cyber offers technology-enabled operations to its customers that actively prevent attacks. It does not compete with traditional, reactive detection and remediation capabilities, but rather is additive. By operating outside of network perimeters to intercept cybersecurity attacks, the Trinity Cyber approach achieves unrivaled speed, efficiency, and security.

Trinity Cyber's patent-pending technology, known as Proactive Threat Interference®, stops attacks before they reach internal networks, reducing risk and increasing cost to adversaries.

"This is an important day for Trinity Cyber," said President & Co-founder Marie "Neill" Sciarrone. "We are effectively announcing our emergence from stealth mode, a strategic new leadership hire, and funding above the industry average for a Series A round." She added, "By offering a truly preventive solution to a topical and challenging problem, Trinity Cyber adds value to virtually every industry sector and is destined to set a new cybersecurity risk management standard."

About Trinity Cyber

Trinity Cyber provides truly preventive cybersecurity combining superior detection and active interference to stop adversary attacks. Trinity Cyber operates outside of network perimeters to impose costs on attackers and prevent threats before they reach client's internal networks. Trinity Cyber combines decades of experience from cybersecurity experts, senior policy makers, and intelligence community veterans who have built, deployed, and operated capabilities that have successfully defended our nation's most sensitive communications and information systems. To learn more about how Trinity Cyber is redefining cybersecurity, visit www.trinitycyber.com.

About Steve Ryan, CEO

Steve is a 32-year veteran of the National Security Agency (NSA) and was most recently the Deputy Director of the NSA's Threat Operations Center (NTOC). An architect of NTOC in 2005, Steve brought together intelligence and defensive missions to identify and stop cyber threats on a global scale.

About Marie "Neill" Sciarrone, President

Neill was previously a senior executive at BAE Systems Inc. She led corporate strategy for emerging technology initiatives for BAE's U.S. business. Separately she ran M&A for BAE's $4 billion intelligence and security business. Neill also served in the White House as the Special Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, as Senior Director of Cybersecurity, and as Director of Critical Infrastructure Protection and Information Sharing Policies.

About Tom Bossert, Chief Strategy Officer

Tom has served under two presidents, most recently as White House homeland security and counterterrorism advisor. He is currently the ABC News national security analyst and a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council. Prior to that Tom served as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor to the President. In 2007 he co-authored the National Strategy for Homeland Security.

About Intel Capital

Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, datacenter and cloud, 5G, next-generation compute and a wide range of other disruptive technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.5 billion in 1,554 companies worldwide, and 670 portfolio companies have gone public or participated in a merger. Intel Capital curates thousands of business development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of the world's most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com or follow @Intelcapital.

