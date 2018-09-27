Trinity Health Aligns Five Catholic Hospitals and Associated Services to Form New Regional Health System--Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Health, which operates 93 hospitals in 22 states, announced today the formation of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, a new Regional Health System combining three of its current Regional Health Ministries with five hospitals across Philadelphia and the surrounding communities. The new system will comprise St. Mary Medical Center (Langhorne, Pa.), Saint Francis Healthcare (Wilmington, Del.) and Mercy Health System's three hospitals—Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital (Darby, Pa.), Mercy Philadelphia Hospital and Nazareth Hospital (Philadelphia), home health and LIFE programs—in addition to all related joint ventures, sub-corporations, programs and services. The hospital identities will not change.

James L. Woodward, currently President and CEO of St. Mary Medical Center, has been appointed Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic President and CEO and will lead the formation of a regional executive team. Woodward will continue to serve as St. Mary's leader until a new president is named.

"While we care for a broad array of diverse communities across our region, every member of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic shares a deep-rooted mission of serving together in the spirit of the Gospel as a compassionate healing presence," said Woodward.

The formation of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic will offer many benefits to the diverse communities served by these five hospitals and their related services including:

The establishment of region-wide Centers of Excellence to leverage the strengths of existing service offerings

More clinical collaboration by physicians and other healthcare experts to provide more comprehensive care options for patients

The development of a more comprehensive outpatient strategy to further ensure quality care is extended to every community member in need

Streamlined operational efficiencies for both patients and colleagues

A renewed dedication to the Catholic-health core values of reverence, stewardship, integrity, justice and the commitment to the underserved

"Our patients will continue to experience the same quality care they have come to expect at all of the hospitals," said Woodward. "Separately, we will seek operational efficiencies, so we are better positioned—as a region—to respond to the evolving healthcare industry and related competitive challenges."

"Our colleagues are our lifeblood, and we are dedicated to continuing to provide for them a vibrant work environment that serves our mission," said Woodward. "At the same time, this new operating model will enable us to be a more nimble, vibrant organization positioned for long-term success."

About Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is a Regional Health System that includes Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa.; Mercy Philadelphia Hospital and Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia; Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del.; St. Mary Medical Center, home health and LIFE programs. The hospitals and associated clinics, medical offices, specialized facilities, affiliated institutions, and foundations and includes more than 9,000 colleagues. These hospitals serve together in the spirit of the Gospel as a compassionate and transforming healing presence within their communities. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is a member of Trinity Health.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 94 hospitals, as well as 109 continuing care locations that include PACE programs, senior living facilities, and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2.5 million visits annually. Based in Livonia, Mich., and with annual operating revenues of $17.6 billion and assets of $24.7 billion, the organization returns $1.1 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs about 133,000 colleagues, including 7,800 employed physicians and clinicians. Committed to those who are poor and underserved in its communities, Trinity Health is known for its focus on the country's aging population. As a single, unified ministry, the organization is the innovator of Senior Emergency Departments, the largest not-for-profit provider of home health care services—ranked by number of visits—in the nation, as well as the nation's leading provider of PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) based on the number of available programs. For more information, visit www.trinity-health.org. You can also follow @TrinityHealthMI on Twitter.

SOURCE Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic

Related Links

http://www.trinity-health.org

