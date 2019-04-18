Trinity Oaks Wines And Trees For The Future Nonprofit Toast To 21 Million Trees Planted This Earth Day

Trinity Oaks is proud to reach this milestone with Trees for the Future, an organization with roots dating back 30 years. Since its founding in 1989, Trees for the Future has planted more than 160 million trees and revitalized hundreds of thousands of acres of soil all around the world. Trinity Oaks helped magnify this good when the brand teamed up with Trees for the Future in 2008.

The more than 21 million trees planted through this collaboration have been hard at work helping the planet through a practice called agroforestry. Agroforestry integrates trees into agriculture and landscapes, a model that is particularly appropriate for resource-poor farmers in developing countries. In addition to providing fruits, berries, nuts and the steady income they generate, trees provide environmental services that are essential for families in the developing world. Communities helped by Trinity Oaks and Trees for the Future benefit from trees which improve the fertility of degraded soils, prevent soil erosion, increase water penetration into underground aquifers and contribute to improvements in the growing environment. The trees that Trees for the Future plants also help to lessen the wind that might affect crops, cool off ground temperatures, and trap moisture and nutrients in the soil so that food crops grow better in the improved microclimate.

"We at Trinity Oaks are on a mission to provide food security and financial security for communities in need – all through the power of trees," said Brie Wohld, marketing director for Trinity Oaks wines. "With the help of our dedicated Trinity Oaks fans, our One Bottle One Tree program has made a tremendous impact that can be seen around the world. We are grateful for our partnership with Trees for the Future and the work they have done over 30 years to further our shared cause."

"As we celebrate our organization's 30th anniversary, our focus on our cause is more important than ever," said John Leary, executive director for Trees for the Future. "Trinity Oaks' 11 years of support has been invaluable in helping us drive powerful social and environmental transformation in the communities that need it most. We look forward to a continued partnership with Trinity Oaks and support their dedication to sustainability in all aspects of their organization."

Trinity Oaks' commitment to the cause extends beyond the One Bottle One Tree program. The winery's non-GMO, gluten-free wines are bottled in eco-friendly packaging that includes capsules made from compostable plant-based materials, recyclable corks that generate a smaller carbon footprint, labels printed on 100 percent post-consumer waste paper, recyclable glass that's lighter than the industry standard, and unbleached shippers made with 40 percent post-consumer waste materials.

This Earth Day and every day, those wishing to help Trinity Oaks and Trees for the Future further their mission may do so by enjoying one of the five wine varietals in the Trinity Oaks portfolio: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Trinity Oaks wines are available in restaurants, grocery and wine stores nationwide and retail for $7.99. For more information on Trinity Oaks and to learn more about the power of trees, please visit www.OneBottleOneTree.com.

About Trinity Oaks

Trinity Oaks Wines was founded in January 2001. Seven years later, Trinity Oaks committed to help plant one tree for every bottle sold in partnership with the nonprofit organization, Trees for the Future. The program is called One Bottle One Tree® and through this program the brand has been able to contribute more than 21 million trees to countries in need of resources. Trinity Oaks is owned by Trinchero Family Estates, Napa Valley vintners since 1948. As a company, Trinchero Family Estates is committed to sustainable practices in its vineyards and wineries. To learn more about Trinity Oaks and Trinchero Family Estates wine, visit www.trinityoaks.com and www.tfewines.com.

About Trees for the Future

Trees for the Future (TREES) is an international development nonprofit that meets a triple bottom line by planting trees: poverty alleviation, hunger eradication, and healing the environment. Through our Forest Garden Approach, we train farmers to plant and manage Forest Gardens that sustainably feed families, raise their incomes by 400 percent, and end deforestation. TREES receives donations to implement our work in areas where we can have the greatest impact. We currently work across 6 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa: Cameroon, Guinea, Kenya, Senegal, Tanzania, and Uganda. Since 1989, TREES has planted over 160 million trees. For more information on their programs, please visit: www.trees.org.

