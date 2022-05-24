Trinity River Distillery Announces Distribution Deal with Ben E. Keith

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity River Distillery®, led by newly hired CEO and President Thomas Ingham, announces a new distribution deal with Ben E. Keith. Since launching in 2012 Trinity River Distillery®, with its Silver Star® brands, has been making some of the finest tasting spirits produced in the great state of Texas. Each brand is made with nature's finest rainwater collected on-site in 13,000-gallon storage tanks on-site at their iconic near-downtown Fort Worth facility that Ranch Style Beans used to call home.

Trinity River Distillery Silver Star Spirits

"We are very excited and honored with the opportunity to partner with Trinity River Distillery®. Tom Ingham and team have done a fabulous job building their business of crafting high-quality and authentic brands. Their approach to business, marketing, and innovation provides us with a great foundation for a successful partnership.", Kevin Bartholomew, President Ben E. Keith Beverages

CEO and President Thomas Ingham states, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Ben E Keith. Their rich history for bold innovation and quality partnerships, with customer service at the forefront of everything that they do, has helped them create an incredible portfolio of brands."

The current portfolio of Silver Star® brands includes:

Award-winning Silver Star® Vodka, which is 100% Gluten Free, made from the finest hand-selected Midwest corn and the naturally soft purified Texas rainwater. Silver Star® Vodka is a naturally smooth vodka and great tasting on the rocks or used in one of our favorite signature cocktails.

Award-winning Silver Star® Whiskey is produced in a traditional bourbon mash style comprised of no less than 70% corn, with the addition of barley and rye. After distillation using our signature double reverse osmosis purified Texas rainwater, the whiskey is placed into single-use barrels of charred American white oak and laid to rest. Silver Star® Whiskey is a uniquely smooth, slightly sweet everyday drinking whiskey.

Award winning Silver Star Texas Honey®, like all Silver Star® Spirits brands, is made using Texas rainwater harvested on site and processed using a double reverse osmosis purification system. We start Silver Star Texas Honey® with barrel aged Silver Star® Whiskey and blend it with our signature mash "white dog." We use all-natural Texas Wildflower Honey and cut with rainwater to 70 proof for bottling, before packaging and delivering to market. Silver Star Texas Honey® is a favorite among mixologists, chefs, and all honey lovers. There's a part of Texas in every bottle.

Silver Star Texas Bourbon®, made from our preferred mash of corn, rye and barley and aged in 30-gallon white oak barrels for just over 3 years – which then presents a delicious flavor of caramel.

About Trinity River Distillery:

Launching in 2012, Trinity River Distillery is the parent company for its Silver Star Brands of Vodka, Whiskey, Texas Honey Liqueur and Bourbon – all made from nature's finest rainwater. The facility resides in the historic Ranch Style Beans Plant in Fort Worth, TX and is open for tastings – which includes live entertainment and food - as well as tours and events. For more information go to www.silverstarspirits.com .

About Ben E. Keith Beverages:

Ben E. Keith Company, established in 1906, began selling Anheuser-Busch products in 1928. Today, Ben E. Keith Company's Beverage division is the third largest independent beer wholesaler in the country. With fourteen Sales & Distribution Centers the company operates throughout the state of Texas and distributes import beers, craft beers, spirits, wine products and nonalcoholic beverages. For more information, please visit www.benekeith.com. Follow us on Facebook.com/benekeith.

Press Contact:

Kell Curtis

[email protected]

817-703-5394

SOURCE Trinity River Distillery