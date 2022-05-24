Trinohex® Ultra LIB electrolyte additive now available in EU

In third-party testing, Trinohex Ultra has demonstrated superior cathode protection across cathode and electrolyte chemistries. This protection leads to a 30% reduction in harmful gas generation and longer-lasting performance, especially in extreme conditions.

"Trinohex Ultra solves many of the challenges with lithium-ion batteries," said Mr. McNeece. "Improved safety accelerates adoption and longer-lasting performance reduces harmful waste as the industry explores effective recycling options. Also, its effectiveness across chemistries potentially reduces the reliance on constrained resources."

Trinohex Ultra is manufactured on world-scale assets and readily available globally.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our 2,800-person global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

