Trio Sana Promotes Kollagenix-Sports Supplement During National Arthritis Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Arthritis Awareness Month's main purpose is to educate people about arthritis and how it can impair a person's life.

In the United States, there are around 54 million adults, who have some form of doctor-diagnosed arthritis of which there are more than 100 different types. The most common type of arthritis is Osteoarthritis, or OA as it is called, which affects about 31 million male and female adults in the U.S. The incidence of OA increases as you age with the highest risk occurring between ages 55-64.

When working adults have OA, a degenerative wear and tear disease of the joints, they are more likely to be unemployed or unable to work, which leads to $80 billion a year in lost wages. OA causes the gradual destruction of the articular cartilage and depletion of the synovial fluid, thus causing painful swelling of the surrounding soft tissue. OA affects primarily the joints in the hips, knee, neck and the lumbar spine.

Trio Sana, a company based in the United Kingdom, is bringing to America Kollagenix-Sports, which was specifically developed to help people suffering from Osteoarthritis.

"We developed Kollagenix-Sports to help people with Osteoarthritis," said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana, a United Kingdom-based company. "Our formula targets the areas of the joints and cartilage that OA attacks."

Kollagenix-Sports was developed using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combines marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together which maximizes their effectiveness in injury prevention and improves recovery time.

Trio Sana is also bringing two other products to America:

Kollagenix-R, which also employs NNCT, uses marine collagen and combines it with all 13 anti-aging vitamins to create a supplement that helps slow down the effects of the visible aging process by ensuring that the "reserve collagen pool" is maintained.

Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland, which is known for its therapeutic health benefits. Recent research suggests that Frankincense may help reduce stress, improve digestion and decrease inflammation and pain.

"Our Kollagenix product line targets joint health and anti-aging," Cobain said. "Many people also can use Frankincense to help with various aspects of their overall health."

As a health and wellness company, Cobain said Trio Sana is eager to educate people about arthritis. "I don't think people know that arthritis is the number one cause of disability."

