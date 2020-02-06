TripAdvisor Alum to Lead People Operations at Fast-Growing Boston EdTech Company

NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity, the Boston-based learning validation provider recently recognized as America's fastest-growing education technology company, today announced the appointment of Kathy Glebus as Vice President, Human Resources. With nearly 15 years of experience in HR leadership, including senior roles at TripAdvisor, MOO, and Intralinks, Glebus will oversee the company's HR operations both in its Newton headquarters and across the United States.

"Examity's rapid expansion over the past few years reflects broader shifts in the education and training landscape, as online learning becomes increasingly popular for both colleges and employers," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Examity. "Kathleen brings not just expertise in recruiting and retaining top talent, but also a passion to inspire and motivate her colleagues."

Glebus has led HR, talent, and recruiting efforts for startups and technology companies since beginning her career at Cowen and Company in 1990. She spent nearly a decade at Newton-based TripAdvisor, where she was the company's Director of HR, and most recently served in senior HR leadership roles at MOO and Intralinks.

"Examity has a well-deserved reputation in the region as a company with a strong mission orientation, significant growth potential, and a passionate, dedicated team," said Glebus. "I'm excited to join that team -- and support the continued growth of one of the Boston area's most dynamic companies."

Widely recognized as one of the fastest-growing education technology companies in the United States, Examity was recently named to Deloitte's 2019 Fast 500 list for the second straight year, and has also been honored for two consecutive years as one of Massachusetts' top ten fastest-growing businesses by the Boston Business Journal. The company's learning validation platform, designed to meet an increasing need for security in online education, offers a variety of proctoring styles, from automated through to live. Examity supports a diverse cross-section of universities, employers, and certification providers worldwide, including Boston University, Adobe, the University of Arizona, Texas A&M, and the College Board.

About Examity

Examity was founded to meet the needs of colleges, employers, and certification providers looking to ensure integrity. Since 2013, Examity has partnered with hundreds of organizations worldwide to provide a cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solution. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.

SOURCE Examity