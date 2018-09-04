TripAdvisor Announces Travelers' Choice Award-Winning Museums Around The World

The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum Ranks #1 in the U.S. and #2 in the World; Musée d'Orsay Tops Worldwide Ranking

TripAdvisor Also Highlights Highly-Rated Bookable Experiences at Award-winning Museums

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor®, the travel planning and booking site, today announced the winners of its Travelers' Choice® awards for Museums. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for museums worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period. TripAdvisor also highlighted bookable experiences for each winning museum.1

"Travelers can learn more about local culture and make trips more memorable by visiting famous museums," said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor. "According to TripAdvisor booking data, museum ticket sales last year grew 29% for U.S travelers and globally, bookings increased by 40%. This year's award winning museums serve as inspiration for travelers wanting to join the trend and discover some of the world's finest collections of art, science, culture and history."  

Top 10 Museums in the U.S:

1. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum New York City, New York

Located at the original footprints of the Twin Towers, visitors can remember and honor the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993.

2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art — New York City, New York

Travelers can experience over 5,000 years of art from around the world ranging from ancient Egyptian to modern American at "The Met," the largest and one of the most iconic museums in the U.S.

3. The National WWII Museum New Orleans, Louisiana

This museum offers a blend of impressive narrative and detail, featuring profound exhibits, multimedia experiences and a collection of artifacts and first-person oral histories to take visitors inside the story of the Second World War.

4. Art Institute of Chicago — Chicago, Illinois

The collection of the Art Institute of Chicago attracts travelers as the home to renowned Ryerson and Burnham libraries, with approximately 300,000 works ranging from ancient art to contemporary pieces.  

5. USS Midway Museum San Diego, California

The USS Midway was America's longest-serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century. Today, the interactive museum lets visitors explore nearly 10 acres of exhibits and displays, including more than 30 restored aircraft and helicopters and flight simulators.

6. National Air and Space Museum Washington, D.C.

Travelers visiting this popular Smithsonian museum can explore the Wright Brothers' 1903 Flyer exhibit, the Apollo 11 command module, "Columbia," and even touch a lunar rock.

7. American Museum of Natural History New York City, New York

This museum offers something for travelers of every age and interest, featuring over 34 million objects in the permanent collections. An IMAX theater helps bring this museum, dedicated to understanding the past, into the 21st century.

8. The Getty CenterLos Angeles, California

The collection offers changing exhibitions and outdoor art views, which span across European and American history from medieval times into the present, and includes works from artists like Van Gogh, Monet and Cezanne.

9. NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Titusville, Florida

At Florida's "getaway to space," travelers truly feel out of this world. They can observe the real space shuttle Atlantis, touch a moon rock or get an up-close view of a real Saturn V moon rocket.

10. United States Holocaust Memorial MuseumWashington, D.C.

A living memorial to the Holocaust, the museum inspires people worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide and promote human dignity.

Top 10 Museums in the World:

1. Musée d'Orsay Paris, France

2. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum New York City, New York

3. The Metropolitan Museum of Art New York City, New York

4. The British MuseumLondon, United Kingdom

5. Prado National MuseumMadrid, Spain

6. Acropolis MuseumAthens, Greece

7. Louvre MuseumParis, France

8. The National WWII MuseumNew Orleans, Louisiana

9. National Museum of AnthropologyMexico City, Mexico

10. War Remnants MuseumHo Chi Minh City, Vietnam

For the complete list of winners from the 2018 Travelers' Choice awards for Museums, as well as reviews and candid traveler photos, go to: TripAdvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Museums. Travelers can also follow the conversation on Twitter at #travelerschoice.

1Current bookable experiences, tours and admission prices sourced from TripAdvisor and are current as of August 29, 2018.

