TripAdvisor Honors Reviewers' Favorite Destinations With 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor®, the world's largest travel site, today announced the winners of its Travelers' Choice® awards for Destinations, recognizing the locations that are the most popular among TripAdvisor reviewers. London has been named the top destination in the world for 2019, and New York City ranks number one in the U.S. for the ninth consecutive year.

Award winners were determined using an algorithm based on reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences in destinations worldwide over a 12-month period. The methodology takes into account quality and volume of reviews to surface destinations that consistently deliver the best overall experience for travelers.

"With more than 156,000 destinations listed on TripAdvisor, travelers can find inspiration and advice on where to stay, what to do and where to eat during every type of trip. The Travelers' Choice awards for Destinations recognize major cities and islands that continue to deliver an outstanding experience and are beloved by our global community of travelers," said Desiree Fish, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor. "For those who want to cross these popular destinations off their travel bucket list, we recommend visiting during off-peak seasons when you can find great savings and less crowds."

Travel During Shoulder Season for Fewer Crowds and Cheaper Prices

Millions of travelers visit these iconic destinations every year, and those planning trips to one of these places should research the best time to go. Oftentimes, a trip either side of the peak season will mean a better experience with fewer crowds and cheaper prices on airfare and accommodation. For example, travelers can save up to 30 percent on hotels in New York City when visiting in March compared to September.1 It's also worth exploring beyond a destination's well-known attractions – travelers frequently find a more authentic and memorable experience away from the main tourist areas.

London's Royal Wedding Boom

International excitement around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding put a spotlight on London last year, spurring travelers to visit the city and ultimately leading it to secure the top spot in the rankings. In line with this trend, several of London's royal-focused experiences saw a significant rise in bookings in the past year2:

"We are delighted to see London top the list of TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for Destinations. To have the world's largest travel site's community name London as the best-rated destination in the world is a true validation of the incredible hard work of our tourism industry, ensuring our visitors have exceptional experiences every single day of the year," said Laura Citron, CEO of Visit London.

Top 10 Travelers' Choice Destinations in the World:

London , United Kingdom Paris , France Rome , Italy Crete , Greece Bali , Indonesia Phuket , Thailand Barcelona , Spain Istanbul , Turkey Marrakech , Morocco Dubai , United Arab Emirates

Top 10 Travelers' Choice Destinations in the U.S.:

For the complete list of Travelers' Choice award-winning destinations for 2019, visit: www.TripAdvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Destinations .

Methodology

Award winners were determined using an algorithm based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and attractions in destinations worldwide, gathered over a 12-month period, as well as traveler booking interest on TripAdvisor.

1Hotel savings prices were determined by comparing average hotel prices in a peak travel month versus a shoulder season month.



2Year-over-year growth of London royal-focused experiences is based on bookings on TripAdvisor from January 2017 to December 2017 versus January 2018 to December 2018.

