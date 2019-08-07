TripAdvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) issued its second quarter 2019 earnings press release and management's prepared remarks, which are available now at http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. These documents are also available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. As announced previously, the company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live audiocast and replay will be available to the public at http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the conference call and the webcast will be accessible at http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations for at least twelve months following the conference call.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, helps 490 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 795 million reviews and opinions of 8.4 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, April 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors in Q3 2018

TRIP-G

SOURCE TripAdvisor

Related Links

http://www.tripadvisor.com

