Tripadvisor Launches "Review Hub" to Help Restaurants Easily Manage their Online Reviews across Major Dining Sites and Apps

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continued quest to help restaurants better manage their business and take control of their reputation online, Tripadvisor® today launched Review Hub, a new interactive portal that allows restaurant owners to view consumer reviews of their business and quickly respond to them all from one convenient dashboard, whether the review was shared on Tripadvisor, TheFork, Google, Facebook, Yelp, or other major review sites.

"Few restaurant owners have time to log into each of the various restaurant sites one-by-one to respond to their diners' reviews, so we're excited to give them one tool to manage these reviews in less time," said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president of Restaurants, Tripadvisor. "Review Hub is the latest example of Tripadvisor's efforts to make online restaurant marketing and management a breeze for busy owners."

How Review Hub Works

Review Hub displays a snapshot of ratings and reviews from multiple platforms, and lets owners click through to explore their unique review trends in more depth — so restaurateurs can see what's working and where they can further improve their customer experience, with a complete range of reviews from multiple sites.

There, they can quickly respond to each review with a thoughtful management response, thank their guests for their feedback and share their side of the story. The management response they share is then automatically posted on the site or app where the review was originally submitted by the diner, making online reputation management easier and less time consuming.

Review Hub is a subscription-based product available to all restaurant owners, operators and digital marketing teams, and can be subscribed to on a monthly or annual basis, and is now available in all markets where Tripadvisor operates.

Owners can sign up for Review Hub at tripadvisor.com/ForRestaurants/ta_reviewhub

The Importance of Responding

Research shows that over 90% of diners say restaurant reviews matter when choosing a place to eat, showing how important it is to pay attention to what customers are saying online. Online reviews not only show the experiences of past customers, but also allow owners to show the best of a business to potential future customers looking for a place to eat.

The IPSOS Mori Study, which polled over 23,000 diners worldwide, also showed that six out of ten (63%) respondents said they would be more likely to book if the owner responds to the majority of reviews. And when a restaurant owner leaves personalised responses to reviews, over three-quarters (77%) of respondents said they were more likely to book as a result.

IPSOS Mori study Methodology

The Power of Reviews project surveyed 23,292 Tripadvisor users across 12 markets (Australia, China, France, German-speaking, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States) between May and June 2019. The survey targeted users who had visited the site in the last 12 months. The sample is made up of Tripadvisor users who had opted into a survey panel and were invited to participate in the research via an email link directing them to an online survey platform. Ipsos MORI were involved in questionnaire design and data analysis. Results are weighted to represent the residency profile of Tripadvisor users across participating markets.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps nearly 460 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 830 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com,www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com , and www.restorando.com ) , www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com .

*Source: Jumpshot for Tripadvisor Sites, worldwide, June 2019

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2019

TRIP-G

SOURCE Tripadvisor

Related Links

http://www.tripadvisor.com

