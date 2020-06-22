Tripadvisor Provides Second Quarter 2020 Financial Update

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the extraordinary circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) ("Tripadvisor" or the "Company") provided a business update regarding its (1) business trends, (2) expense management, (3) Adjusted EBITDA expectations, and (4) liquidity. Tripadvisor does not expect to provide such intra-quarter updates in the future.

Business Trends - Since the second half of Q1 2020, actions instituted by government authorities to limit the spread of COVID-19 have impacted consumers' willingness to research, purchase, and consume travel. While still down significantly year-over-year, Tripadvisor monthly unique users have improved since April. In April and May monthly unique users were approximately 33% and 45% of last year's comparable period, respectively, and May monthly unique users increased approximately 38% versus April. Based on June trends month-to-date, the Company estimates that June year-over-year monthly unique user performance will improve versus May. Monthly unique users is a metric the Company uses to understand consumers' demand for travel.

As referenced in Tripadvisor's first quarter shareholder letter dated May 7, 2020, in the back half of March and through April, significant year-over-year revenue declines generally stabilized across the Company's segments and products. April and May consolidated year-over-year revenue performance was approximately 10% of last year's comparable period and the Company currently expects June revenue will approach 20% of last year's comparable period. While the Company continues to expect year-over-year revenue performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 will be materially worse than such performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company continues to expect some sequential quarter-over-quarter revenue improvement versus Q2 2020 starting in Q3 2020.

Expense Management - In the Company's earnings release for Q1 2020, the Company also announced a number of cost measures that it had taken, or was in the process of taking, in order to significantly reduce fixed and variable expenses and reinforce its financial position. By enacting significant workforce reductions and managing variable costs approximately in line with demand, the Company remains on track to deliver these announced cost savings.

Adjusted EBITDA - In its Q1 earnings release, the Company disclosed its expectation for "significantly negative" adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2020. Given the modestly improving business trends in May versus April, and June month-to-date versus May, as well as the cost measures taken to significantly reduce fixed and variable costs, the Company currently estimates that its Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q2 2020 will be approximately $85 million.

Liquidity - As of May 31, 2020, the Company had $693 million of cash and cash equivalents, which represents a decrease of $105 million compared to the cash and cash equivalents balance at March 31, 2020. The decrease was driven by negative operating profit as well as working capital movements, which include payments related to restructuring costs and a reduction in deferred merchant payables mainly from refunds. As a result of concerted cost reduction measures enacted year-to-date, the Company continues to believe the business has sufficient liquidity to withstand an extended period of revenue disruption and remains confident in its ability to remain compliant with its debt covenants in 2020 and through 2021. The Company may consider capital raising options in the future.

While it remains difficult to forecast the recovery path and when the travel market will regain pre-COVID levels, the Company remains confident travel will rebound and that the Company is well positioned to respond to any scenarios that could evolve. The Company continues to believe it will play a critical role in that recovery and beyond by continuing to actively support its consumers, partners and employees worldwide.

Tripadvisor expects to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 in early August.

