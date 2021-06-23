Tripadvisor Reveals New, Expansive Travelers' Choice 'Things to Do' Awards to Help Travelers Maximize Every Trip with the Best Experiences

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tripadvisor ® announced the winners of its 2021 Travelers' Choice® "Best of the Best" Things to Do Awards. Previously called the Travelers' Choice Awards for Experiences, the revamped Things to Do Awards have been broadened to recognize the best activities listed on Tripadvisor, so travelers across the globe can look no further for inspiration to make that all important next vacation exceptional. Tripadvisor expanded the awards across a dozen subcategories, from Nature and Hiking to Water Adventures to Out of the Ordinary Experiences, reflecting activities that have been hot since the start of the pandemic. Tripadvisor's vast inventory of things to do - with nearly 400,000 bookable activities - is the go-to source for anyone looking to elevate their travels.

Make your next trip your best trip and discover all the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Things to Do for 2021 here: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-ThingsToDo .

Just in time for summer, Tripadvisor is sharing the activities travelers loved the most throughout the pandemic, so others can go out and experience them for themselves. Whether travelers enjoy planning in advance, or waiting to see what's nearby once they're at their destination, Tripadvisor's Things to Do Awards surface recommendations for all types of travelers, according to the best guides: other travelers who have been there and done that.

The No. 1 Experience in the world for 2021 is a Jet Ski Tour of Dubai: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis, Palm & Burj Khalifa . Travelers are loving soaking in the stunning Dubai skyline with the thrill of a jet ski ride, and ample photo-ops. Here in the U.S., it's another water adventure topping travelers' list; the Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area is the No. 1 Experience in the U.S. On this tour, travelers can get a window seat to the gorgeous waters and wildlife of Florida in a crystal-clear kayak.

By booking an experience on Tripadvisor, people not only get to explore a destination, they get custom-designed and memorable activities from experts who are highly skilled at what they do. Whether it's an educational trip to the museum or a cooking class with an executive chef, travelers can leave the details to the professionals and benefit from their expertise so all they need to do is show up, learn, and enjoy.

"When I think about what makes a trip truly unforgettable, it's those can't-miss and truly unique activities like a sunset sail with my family, a bike tour with the most hilarious and knowledgeable tour guide, or doing something out of my comfort zone, like ziplining through the forests of New Zealand,'' said Kate Urquhart, general manager, experiences at Tripadvisor. "With no other accolades of its scale, the Travelers' Choice Things to Do Awards are in a class of their own, highlighting activities travelers have determined are essential when visiting a destination."

Trending Things for 2021

Tripadvisor is awarding Travelers' Choice to 530 Things to Do this year. The activities cracking the list for 2021 are largely outdoor and water-based, not surprising in light of the outdoors craze prevailing throughout the pandemic. Winners also include more than your traditional guided city walking tours, with things like a husky safari in Finland, French wine and cheese tasting in Paris, and a private boat through the crystal blue lagoon of Malta ranking among travelers' favorites.

In addition to world and country-level winners, this year Tripadvisor is also ranking the best Things to Do in 10 major cities around the world, inclusive of experiences, tours, activities and attractions. It's the first time Tripadvisor has combined attractions and bookable experiences into one major award category, giving travelers a full picture of the best things to do in popular cities globally - according to those who've visited.

For 2021, Tripadvisor is awarding the Best of the Best Things to Do across 12 subcategories:

Top 10 Experiences in the U.S. for 2021

Top 10 Experiences in the World for 2021

Methodology

The 2021 Best of the Best Things to Do Awards are calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on Tripadvisor collected from January 1, 2020 - April 30, 2021, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.

Tripadvisor is proud to serve a broad and diverse community of travelers from all over the world. As such, Tripadvisor reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any property, business, destination or point of interest listed on Tripadvisor for an award based on additional factors that reflect Tripadvisor corporate policies and values. For more details on Tripadvisor's awards policy, see here .

Experiences are classified as bookable tours and activities on Tripadvisor. Non-bookable experiences, or attractions, are activities on Tripadvisor that travelers can visit without booking any ticket. All Best of the Best Things to Do subcategories are limited to experiences, except the Best Things to Do in 10 cities around the world, where attractions are included, for a bigger picture of the best things to do in that destination.

