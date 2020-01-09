TripAdvisor to Audiocast Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call on February 13, 2020

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that it will audiocast a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to answer questions regarding its fourth quarter and full-year financial results and management's published remarks. After the close of market trading on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, TripAdvisor will issue a press release reporting results and will simultaneously publish management's prepared remarks, which may include certain forward-looking information, at http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations.

The details of the live conference call audiocast and replay are as follows:

What: TripAdvisor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call When: Thursday, February 13, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. EST Live Call: (877) 224-9081, domestic

(224) 357-2223, international Replay: (855) 859-2056, passcode 9599800, domestic

(404) 537-3406, passcode 9599800, international Webcast: http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations (live and replay)

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, helps nearly 460 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 830 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.



*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, June 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2019

TRIP-G

SOURCE TripAdvisor

Related Links

http://www.tripadvisor.com

