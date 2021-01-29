Tripadvisor to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call on February 19, 2021

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that it will audiocast a conference call on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions regarding its financial results and management's published remarks. After the close of market trading on Thursday, February 18, 2021, Tripadvisor will issue a press release reporting results and will simultaneously publish management's prepared remarks, which may include certain forward-looking information, at ir.tripadvisor.com.

The details of the live conference call audiocast and replay are as follows:

What: Tripadvisor Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call When: Friday, February 19, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (877) 224-9081, domestic

(224) 357-2223, international Replay: (855) 859-2056, passcode 4293356, domestic

(404) 537-3406, passcode 4293356, international Webcast: http://ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations (live and replay)

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, September 2020

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

