Tripadvisor to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Ernst Teunissen will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference at 8:30 a.m. EST on December 10, 2020.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Tripadvisor's Investor Relations website at ir.tripadvisor.com.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

