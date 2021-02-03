Tripadvisor's Global Headquarters to Serve as COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center for Newton-Wellesley Hospital/Mass General Brigham Patients

Vaccine recipients must fall within the appropriate distribution groups set forth by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts public health guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, as well as current Newton-Wellesley Hospital or Mass General Brigham patients. Details available here: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccine-distribution-timeline-phase-overview#phase-1- .

Newton-Wellesley Hospital will manage the vaccine program and plans to operate seven days a week to maximize patient access to the vaccine. Only patients with approved scheduled appointments will be accommodated—there will be no walk-in service. Newton-Wellesley Hospital aims to initially vaccinate 630 patients per day, depending on supply, and has plans to expand access as appropriate.

"The way to a post-pandemic world includes the equitable distribution of a vaccine, and we're pleased we can partner with Newton-Wellesley Hospital to make this community vaccination center a reality," said Steve Kaufer, CEO and co-founder of Tripadvisor, Inc. "We're glad to do our part to help our local community recover from COVID-19, and encourage others in the private sector to explore how they might use their resources to speed the vaccination process so we can all move beyond this pandemic."

"We are thrilled to partner with our local neighbor, Tripadvisor, so we can quickly provide a potentially life-saving vaccine to our patients," said Errol R. Norwitz, MD, President of Newton-Wellesley Hospital. "As an organization focused on providing accessible, high-quality medical care, we are grateful to join with an organization like Tripadvisor that shares our goal of meeting the needs of our local community."

Tripadvisor Campus

Location : 400 1st Avenue in Needham, Mass. - just off of I-95/Rte. 128; near I-90 and Rte. 9.

: 400 1st Avenue in - just off of I-95/Rte. 128; near I-90 and Rte. 9. Parking: Free parking is available to visitors via a multi-level parking garage located across the courtyard. Designated handicap spots are available near the building entrance.

If you do not currently qualify for a vaccine, monitor https://www.mass.gov/COVID-19-vaccine for updates to distribution guidance.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.bookatable.co.uk, and www.delinski.com), www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, September 2020

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

About Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Newton-Wellesley Hospital is a full system member of Mass General Brigham, a nonprofit organization that includes academic medical centers Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Serving its community for more than 130 years, NWH provides a wide range of services to its surrounding communities, including medical, surgical, obstetric and gynecological, cardiovascular, emergency, orthopedic, neonatal, pediatric, hematology/oncology and psychiatric care—with a medical staff of more than 1,000 physicians practicing a full range of specialties. NWH is a major teaching hospital for Tufts University School of Medicine and has established post-graduate training programs for residents of Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital, teaching hospitals of Harvard Medical School.

