Trip.com Group Expands Cancellation Guarantee To Overseas Hotels

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the earlier statement on 23 January, Trip.com Group today announced that it would expand the "Cancellation Guarantee" initiative to include hotels outside of China.

Trip.com Group today offers cancellation waivers to about 30,000 global hotels outside of China for voluntary cancellations of reservations booked through Trip.com Group's Ctrip platform before January 24th with a check-in date through February 8. This will cover most Chinese outbound customers who had made bookings via various channels and platforms. Global hotel partners such as Hilton, Shangri-La, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Marriott, Hyatt, Accor, Melia Hotels International and many others are participating this initiative in a joint measure to better serve customers for their travel change requests in view of the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

The partners have now joined over 250,000 hotels in China who had responded to Trip.com Group's earlier initiative announced on 23 January, which are aimed at allowing customers to cancel their hotel bookings free of charge with a check-in date from now to 24:00 February 8. Trip.com Group continues to coordinate with other hotels to offer refundable cancellations or rescheduled reservations for the customers.

Mr. Ray Chen, CEO of Accommodation Business at Trip.com Group said: "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to these hotels for their staunch support and commitment. In view of the recent developments, including the spread of the virus within China and other countries, it is necessary to expand the initiative and include hotels in other markets. The safety and well-being of our travelers and the community is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the developments closely, and will thereafter take further action, whenever necessary."

Trip.com Group also launched a self-cancellation service on January 24, through which Chinese travellers can cancel their bookings made with the hotels that are participating in the "Cancellation Guarantee" policy.

About Trip.com Group:

Trip.com Group is a leading one-stop travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel brands in the world, with the mission of 'making every trip the perfect trip'.

SOURCE Trip.com Group

Related Links

www.ctrip.com

