Trip.com Group leads free cancellation initiative

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus originating in Wuhan, Hubei province, has seen public health emergency responses and travel restrictions come into force across Mainland China, as well as growing concern among travellers internationally.

In order to ensure traveller safety and minimize economic losses, on 26 January 2020, Trip.com Group announced a "Safeguard Cancellation Gurantee" initiative, and reached out to global partners and customers to seek understanding and support in dealing with the unfolding emergency.

As part of the initiative, global partners, including airlines and hotels, offer penalty free cancellations to customers for bookings through to early February. As of 28 January 2020, dozens of airline and hotel partners, including Asiana Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Hilton, Shangri-La, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Marriott, Hyatt, Accor, Melia and Jumerah had joined the initiative, with more continuing to follow suit.

Trip.com Group anticipates that travel industry leaders will offer lenience to customers whose travel plans have been affected by the epidemic.

"Your participation will contribute to global efforts to control and prevent the spread of the disease, and will also be sincerely appreciated by the international community," said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. "Thank you for your understanding and support. We sincerely look forward to your participation in this program at this critical juncture. Let us come together and work as one cohesive unit and play our part in reducing the spread of the coronavirus."

