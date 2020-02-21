Trip.com Group Reschedules the Announcement Date of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results to March 18, 2020

SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online travel and related services, including accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination services, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services, today announced that it has rescheduled the announcement date for its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 to after the U.S. market closes on March 18, 2020.

Trip.com Group rescheduled the announcement date of its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results due to the evolving situation brought on by the novel coronavirus outbreak in China. The revised date would give the Company more time to observe business condition and provide visibility for the first quarter of 2020.

Trip.com Group's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM on March 18, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 AM on March 19, 2020, Beijing/Shanghai Time).

The conference call will be available on Webcast live and replay at: http://investors.trip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months at this website.

Listeners may access the call by dialling the following numbers:

US: 1-855-881-1339 or 1-914-202-3258 Hong Kong: 800-966-806 Mainland China: 4001-200-659 International: +61-7-3145-4010 Passcode: 10003793

For pre-registration, please click

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10003793-invite.html

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until March 26, 2020.

The dial-in details for the replay:

International dial-in number: +61-7-3107-6325 Passcode: 10003793

About Trip.com Group Ltd.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited

