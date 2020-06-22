Trip.com Group to revitalize travel with "Travel On" initiative

With pandemic control improving and travel beginning to show signs of recovery in some markets, today's event marks the beginning of a new chapter for Trip.com Group, as it brings together the industry once again to revitalize travel with a range of new safety standards, flexibility guarantees, and promotions.

"Cherished memories of our previous trips have given us strength throughout this difficult time, and now, as travel becomes possible again, we're working with our partners to give users the confidence, inspiration and freedom to travel on," said Trip.com Co-founder and Chairman James Liang.

"At Trip.com, our commitment is to make every trip the perfect trip, and traveller safety is our number one priority," said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. "We've introduced these new measures to make sure that your next trip is as safe and enjoyable as ever."

As part of today's announcement, Trip.com Group partnered with Google to launch a joint Travel Trends Report, finding that interest in short-haul travel is quickly developing, and that in addition to safety, flexibility was the foremost consideration in planning future travel.

In addition to the sector-specific safety commitments introduced at the event, Trip.com Group announced that it would be responding to the changing demands of consumers by waiving change fees with its "Flexibooking" guarantee.

To incentivize travellers and stimulate consumption, Trip.com Group announced the launch of its international "Travel On Sale", giving customers access to exclusive discounts of up to 60% on flexible advance reservations with over 30,000 hotels situated in more than 180 countries. In tandem with the promotion, the leading online travel services provider introduced a new marketing model, and plans to hold a series of in-destination livestream broadcasts across the world. Building on its efforts in select pilot markets, the series of livestreams will offer further exclusive discounts to viewers, which have to date achieved over USD 70 million in sales and a viewership of millions.

Building on an initial USD 140 million in financial assistance provided to its partners in a number of pilot markets, the leading travel services provider today announced the expansion of its "Travel On Fund", to help partners from all over the world revitalize their businesses.

"Travel is such an important force for good. It's what brings us together, and breaks down barriers between us, and what the world needs most right now is the freedom to travel on safely," said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. "With the measures for safety and flexibility announced today, and these amazing deals and exciting new products on offer, that moment is now. There's never been a better time to start planning that next trip, and to travel on."

